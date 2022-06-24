Millionaire Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall separate, according to NYT | People | Entertainment

media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall have decided to divorce as announced by the newspaper The New York Times, citing as sources two close people who know the couple’s decision.

The newspaper acknowledges, however, that it has tried to contact BryceTom, a spokesman for Murdock, that he did not want to comment on the news, that he has not obtained confirmation from the model’s representatives either.

Murdoch, of Australian origin and naturalized American, and Hall, also an American, were married in March 2016 in a century-old mansion in central London, recalls the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Murdoch’s divorce, which will be the fourth he signs, is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of the companies in which he has stakes.

Among them are the parent companies of Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

The Murdoch family’s shares in the companies the tycoon founded are held in a strictly managed trust. Murdoch divides the voting rights on that trust with his four eldest children, Lachlan, Elisabeth, James and Prudence, and has arranged so that he can never be outvoted, the New York newspaper states.

Murdoch maintains powerful influence in the United States and abroad through his conservative-leaning news brands such as Fox News Channel in the United States, The Sun in Great Britain and Sky News in Australia, adds The New York Times.

Hall, 65, the ex-wife of singer Mick Jagger, and Murdoch, 91, used to appear together in media documentation for their attendance at numerous events.

Murdoch was married to Wendi Deng, a businesswoman and investor, from 1999 to 2014. He divorced his second wife, Anna, a former newspaper reporter, in 1999, after more than three decades. Murdoch’s first wife was Patricia Booker, an Australian model, whom he divorced in 1965, says the newspaper. (YO)