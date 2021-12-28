Millionaire thanks to Dogecoin. What are you betting on today?

Glauber Contessoto he became famous as “the millionaire in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)” after his net worth soared following an investment in the meme coin. Contessoto told what in his opinion is the new speculative asset to bet on, and this time his investment decision was not dictated by the tweets of the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk.

What happened

Contessoto, in a shared interview with Benzinga, talked about his second largest participation and the reason for choosing the cryptocurrency data service offered by CoinStats.

The millionaire explained that he had invested about $ 250,000 in Dogecoin after Musk’s endorsement of the cryptocurrency. The decision came following Contessoto’s regret over what we saw in the stock market in February, when, within about three weeks, the shares GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) plunged 88.29% from an all-time high of $ 347.51 to $ 40.69.

“Understanding what happened with [GameStop] and how unfair the stock market seemed to me, I did some research on cryptocurrencies and realized it was an alternative way to invest my money, ”Contessoto said.

Contessoto then sold all of his Tesla and Gamestop shares, then invested approximately $ 250,000 in Dogecoin using the margin investment feature of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and becoming a millionaire in just 69 days.

Now his 4.3 million DOGE is worth only about $ 741,851.38, but Contessoto still refuses to sell the coins and has instead started investing in other projects with much lower market capitalizations.

As Contessoto’s investment decisions are largely driven by social trends, its second largest holding is currently Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI), a coin known for its over-the-top marketing campaigns. The millionaire owns over 822 million FLOKIs (worth over $ 100,000 at the time of publication) and believes his “marketing is the best I’ve ever seen in the cryptocurrency industry.”

Now Contessoto expects that Dogecoin, together with Floki Inu (token named after Elon Musk’s dog), can help him retire at 35 with 10 million dollars and that “[lui] will be happy”.

Whether or not that happens, things have already gone well for him, as Contessoto is earning six times more with his social media presence (consisting of over 177,000 followers on Twitter and 107,000 on YouTube) than he was earning at l. hip hop music company where he worked before.