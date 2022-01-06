Millionaire transfers $ 206 million in BTC on Binance – Turin Today

Bitcoin regained the $ 43,000 price level today after a nearly 4% jump in the past 24 hours. While Bitcoin’s bulls seem eager to keep the world’s largest digital asset above the $ 40,000 price level, its whale business has increased since yesterday.

According to Whale Alert, a leading blockchain tracking and cryptographic analysis platform, a major Bitcoin wallet transferred 5,000 BTC from Xapo to Binance on September 29 at 19:56 UTC. The total transaction value is currently approximately $ 206 million.

In a separate transfer, someone moved 500 Bitcoins from an unknown wallet to the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. The latest increase in BTC foreign exchange supply came as a surprise after major digital exchanges experienced significant outflows over the past week.

In the previous week, Bitcoin's exchange offer ratio fell to its lowest level in more than 2 years. The latest trading streams indicate that there is a shift in the transfer pattern of major Bitcoin wallets. In terms of price, BTC is currently trading above $ 43,500 with a market capitalization of over $ 820 billion.

Circulation of Bitcoin

One of the key indicators of Bitcoin’s network activity and its future price action is BTC’s unique token circulation. According to crypto analytics platform Santiment, BTC circulation reached its highest level since late July 2021.

“The circulation of Bitcoin is an eloquent sign that future market price growth may occur. Over the past 3 days, BTC has an average of 189.2k unique tokens circulating on the network, the highest since the end of July (when BTC grew 31% over the next 5 weeks), “Santiment noted.

Due to the latest price spike in the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the liquidation of cryptocurrency trading short positions has increased significantly in the past 24 hours. Data from bybt.com shows that short trading positions worth approximately $ 94 million have been liquidated in the past 24 hours. The number includes the liquidation of nearly $ 40 million of short Bitcoin positions.

Bitcoin maintains a price level of $ 41,000 despite selling pressure

There total market capitalization of BTC it is currently around $ 800 billion.

Bitcoin is currently undergoing a major test as the price of the world’s largest crypto asset hovers around $ 41,000. The selling pressure has increased significantly in the past few days, but BTC has managed to stay above the $ 40,000 price level.

According to Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of nearly $ 800 billion. Despite its recent price correction, BTC’s dominance of the cryptocurrency market remained above 42%. Bitcoin’s address business also leapt substantially above the $ 40,000 price level.

Bitcoin’s strong network activity and a jump in institutional inflows have played a major role in its latest price stability. As bearish sentiment has increased in the past few days, long-term BTC holders have expanded their portfolios to provide stability to the market.

According to the latest weekly digital asset fund flows report released by CoinShares, BTC investment products have attracted a total of $ 50 million in inflows over the past week. However, Bitcoin’s lightning network has seen a substantial increase in overall activity over the past few days.

Bitcoin Lightning Network

Bitcoin’s lightning network metrics, including lightning node count and total channel count, hit record highs this week. Commenting on the recent growth of the Lightning network, Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex, stated that from a technical point of view, all those who have some experience and are quite trained in IT know that Lightning Network is the best way to create a high frequency payment system, reliable and scalable. Thus, the increase in real use cases such as that of Twitter explains the high volumes of use.

Lightning Network is one of the most bullish bitcoin developments in the entire ecosystem. Furthermore, it can potentially improve the adoption of the world’s first cryptocurrency and drive new investments in this sector. Finally, speaking of Defi, Ardoino thinks it’s the best way to build a truly scalable ecosystem for greater mass adoption.