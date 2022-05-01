Millionaires visit the Patriots on the 18th of the Betplay League: data, lineups, positions today | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

The ambassador team will visit La Independiencia de Tunja this Sunday to face the eliminated Patriotas, for whom this is not just another game because a separate table is played, that of relegation. Millonarios arrives at a great moment and with two wins in a row, first against Jaguares (3-0) and then in the classic, where they beat Santa Fe 2-1.

Although in the last week he has had some distractions, among them the request of Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama for Alberto Gamero to direct the Colombian National Team, the offers that come for Daniel Ruiz and the attitude of Andrés Felipe Román that has bothered the directive, Millonarios is focused on Patriotas and only accounts for adding 3 points.

Although Gamero could bet on a mixed payroll, taking into account that he is already on the other side and will face one of the last in the table: Patriotas is seventeenth in the table with 17 points (4 wins, 5 draws and 8 losses), in the blue they are assuming the auction of the all against all with the greatest responsibility, since these matches allow them to fine-tune details for the semi-final home runs and by the way will allow them to keep the invisible point.

Whatever the payroll, the blues have been showing a superlative level in all their lines and that has their fans excited. Millonarios becomes co-leader in the Betplay I-2022 League with 35 points (11 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses). Gamero’s team is the fourth with the most goals in favor (20) and the one that has conceded the least (10). Records that speak well of his work in the semester.



How have the duels between Patriots and Millionaires ended in Tunja?

Millonarios defends a good record against Patriotas in Tunja, as it has not fallen since the closing of 2016. The last match between the two took place in the 2021-I League, when the ambassadors took the victory with goals from Fernando Uribe and Édgar Guerra, by date 12. In that campaign the blue fought for the title against Tolima.

The previous results left blue victories: 2-3 (Liguilla deEliminados en 2020), 1-3 (Liga I-2019), 0-2 (Liga II-2018) and 1-2 (Liga II-2017).

Likely lineups

Patriots: Mosquera; Posada, Rhodes, Ruiz, Arbelaez; Leudo, Perez, Ramirez; Barrios, Lopez, Bolanos.

Millionaires: Montero; Rosales, Llinás, Vargas, Bertel; Vasquez, Silva, Sosa, Ruiz, Celis; Herazo (Valencia).