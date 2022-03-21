Millions are being paid for land in the metaverse: how to invest?

Ever since Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced his new company Meta Platform and started talking about M etverse as a world powered by virtual reality, in certain technological environments there is hardly anything else to talk about.

In essence, what Zuckerberg came to promise is the definitive leap of humanity to the virtual world and that we are getting closer to achieving digital transformation.

Buy fictional land, the novel inversion of the Metaverse

The Metaverse allows you to create real-time and globally interconnected virtual reality environments, so it went from being a game to an even more expensive investment than real ones.

Today, the idea of ​​spending thousands or even millions of dollars to buy a fictional “land” in a virtual world no longer sounds so absurd. Most of the economic activity in some of the more well-known metaverses revolves around real estate. More specifically, to the sale of land.

The owner of the land can do whatever he wants on this portion, from limiting himself to reselling it speculating on its value to building whatever he wants.

Consulting firm Price Waterhouse Coopers is among the latest firms to enter The Sandbox real estate market, one of the virtual world platforms where people can socialize, play games or attend concerts.

Another person recently bought a $450,000 plot of land in Snoopverse, a virtual world that rapper Snoop Dogg is developing within The Sandbox.

Meanwhile, Metaverse Group, a real estate company focused on the metaverse economy, reportedly bought land on Decentraland, another virtual platform, for $2.43 million.

What is the Metaverse?

The metaverse it is a concept of a 3D universe that will allow users to work, meet, play and socialize together in these three-dimensional spaces.

The metaverse does not exist at all, but some platforms contain elements similar to those of a metaverse. Video games, for example, currently offer the closest metaverse experience there is, pushing the limits of what a game is, by organizing in-game events and creating virtual economies.

Through cryptocurrencies it is possible to buy and sell, for example, tickets for virtual concerts, which are already being held there, and products in the stores of the brands that have their virtual space.

What novelty does the Metaverse bring?

Basically, the idea of ​​these virtual worlds is that the avatar can dedicate itself to weaving social relationships with the rest of the users and earning and spending money, simulating an adult life. This turns the metaverse into something that goes way beyond the game.

How do you buy land in the Metaverse?

For those who are familiar with the world of cryptocurrencies, buying a piece of land in the metaverse is a matter of minutes.

The first thing is to store cryptocurrencies in a digital wallet. There are different types, although the most popular platforms are MetaMask, Coinbase and Exodus.

If you have already set up a cryptocurrency wallet, buying a plot is as easy as clicking on it and selecting buy. If the land has not been purchased before, the funds will go to the metaverse itself. Otherwise, the funds go to the owner of the land.