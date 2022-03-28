Millions of COVID-19 Home Tests Distributed in Schools to Prevent Outbreaks After Spring Break – NBC Bay Area

California’s 7 million students and school employees are receiving free at-home COVID-19 testing to help prevent outbreaks at their school when they return from spring break.

The state shipped or delivered more than 14.3 million antigen tests, enough for two tests per person, to counties and school districts as part of a massive effort to limit infections and prevent classroom closures after the holidays. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Saturday.

The strategy is part of the state’s “endemic” approach to the coronavirus, which emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandatory mask wearing and business closures.

“California is focused on keeping schools open and students safe, and we will not let our guard down,” Newsom said in a statement. “We know that COVID-19 is still present in our communities, but the SMARTER Plan is how we keep people safe and continue to move the state forward,” he said, referring to the state’s acronym for a strategy that calls for vaccines, masks , knowledge, preparation and test.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020 and has not said that the coronavirus has reached the endemic stage, in which the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable later. as immunity develops.

California’s plan focuses on stockpiling masks and establishing the infrastructure to provide vaccines and testing in the event of an outbreak.

California ended the mask mandate in schools on March 12, almost exactly two years after the state first closed schools in many districts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The new guidance made face coverings strongly recommended instead of being required in schools, regardless of vaccination status. Local jurisdictions are free to impose their own requirements.