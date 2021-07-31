“Millions of dollars disappeared from his account”

britney spears heritage

The heritage of Britney Spears he ended up in the crosshairs of the new lawyer Mathew Rosengart. It seems, in fact, that millions of dollars have disappeared from the pop star’s current account. Those responsible, if they ever jump out, risk prison.

Britney Spears: mystery about heritage

Britney Spears’ new life has just begun and it seems that the newly hired lawyer is willing to do anything to assert the rights of her client. Mathew Rosengart, in fact, asked the judge to remove Jamie Spears as the pop star’s guardian. In this way, the lawyer will free Britney from the absurd imprisonment that has kept her under control for 13 years. The second step, according to the The Sun, is investigating the patrimony of Spears. It seems that in recent years, millions of dollars have disappeared from the artist’s current account.

Britney Spears, heritage: million dollar hole

A source close to the The Sun said Britney’s lawyer has already asked the traders to investigate the finance of the singer. It reads:

“I am disappeared a lot of money. Britney Spears has earned millions that her lawyer believes have not been accounted for and the pop star does not know where they ended up. The father’s lawyers could not answer these questions. If his money has been stolen or used illegally, another case will open. The guardian and his team cannot use the bank account of those who are protected as if it were an ATM”.

It seems that Britney’s checking account has an impressive hole. Your finances would, in fact, be far inferior to those of colleagues who have had less luck than you.

Britney Spears, heritage: who appropriated her money?

It should be noted that when a person is under guardianship as in the case of Spears, his money cannot be used freely. on The Sun it reads:

“To use a person’s money under guardianship there are many protocols put in place that must be followed. If these were not followed correctly it would be a crime. Prison is just around the corner if Britney’s finances were managed illegally. Spears’ current heritage is incredibly low compared to the huge fortune she should have accumulated in recent years between tours and residencies. Britney Spears’ net worth is really derisory. No one knows how Britney would have handled her money if she hadn’t been under guardianship, but she certainly would have done it better than her father. Now should have in the bank 57 million, far fewer than less famous colleagues who have sold fewer albums and tickets than her.

At the moment, the investigation is open, but fans can’t wait to find out the truth.