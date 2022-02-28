Millions of Free COVID-19 Tests Remain Unclaimed – NBC New York (47)

WASHINGTON — Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public remain unclaimed as cases plummet and people feel less urgency to get tested. .

Wild swings in demand have been a subplot in the pandemic, from vaccines to hand sanitizer, along with testing.

On the first day of the White House test lottery in January, COVIDtests.gov received more than 45 million requests. Now officials say they’re getting fewer than 100,000 orders a day for the free four-test kits per household, delivered by the US Postal Service.

PROGRAM SEEKS TO ADAPT TO DEMAND

Still, the White House sees the program as a step toward a deeper, but more elastic, testing infrastructure that will adapt to surges in demand and remain on hold when cases decline.

“We fully intend to keep this market,” said Dr. Tom Inglesby, testing adviser to the COVID-19 response team. “We know the market is volatile and will go up and down with variant surges.”

Testing will become more important with reduced mask requirements, some independent experts say. “If infection control remains our priority, testing is critical,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner and commentator on the pandemic.

“Four tests per household for a family will only last you once. There should be enough testing for families to get tested twice a week.”

Each household in the country is eligible to request four home tests, which would take between 7 and 12 days to reach residences.

Inglesby argues that the pieces are coming together to accommodate that.

NOW IT’S EASIER: HOW CAN YOU GET TESTS FOR COVID-19?

Private insurers are now required to cover eight free rapid tests per person, per month. Medicare coverage will begin in the spring.

The government has also made free home testing available through libraries, clinics and other community locations. Capacity has been built for the more accurate PCR tests performed by laboratories.

The White House recently asked industry for ideas on how to maintain and expand national testing through the rest of this year.

Wen says that people still need guidance on when to get tested and how often. “At this point it’s still not clear,” she said.

President Joe Biden’s pivot to testing took a hit when the Omicron variant gained traction just before Christmas. Testing was frustratingly hard to come by and expensive. The White House is sensitive to criticism that aid may have come too late.