millions to Silk-Faw, Minarelli, Reinova for electric cars and motorcycles

Emili Romagna: millions of euros of public funds for the manufacturers of electric vehicles and motors. The Region, to attract new investments, has allocated 31.5 million linked to a total expenditure of 77 million. 733 new hires expected.

Emilia Romagna: in Silk-Faw 4 million, invests over 11 for 193 occupies

Among the 25 projects selected in the Motor Valley region there is a lot of electric mobility. Starting with the Chinese of Silk-Faw Automotive Group Italy, with factory in Reggio Emilia for the production of cars. Or from the mythical Minarelli, which points to electric motorcycles. And then the innovative Reinova, which operates in Soliera in the Modena area. The project presented by Silk-Faw in particular, aims to involve the world of research, from universities to start-ups. He was given a contribution of 4 million euros on an investment of 11.135 million. To these are added other funds dedicated tooccupation of people disadvantaged and / or disabled people. They are 502 thousand euros of contribution for a investment of 960 thousand euros. There is often talk of job losses due to the electricity transition, 193 new jobs are being created in Reggio Emilia and 105 of these will be graduates. Good work.

Emilia Romagna / Minarelli (Fantic) invests in electricity

Fantic took over a year ago from Yamaha the Minarelli. The historic company of Calderara di Reno, a handful of km from Bologna, now focuses on the electric. Reading the list of beneficiaries, the subject of the contribution is very clear: “design and construction of electric motors and vehicles“. Good. A contribution from 1,519 million on an investment from 3,936 million. Another slice of funding is destined for “training projects aimed at providing technical and technological skills, related to management and behavior to product innovation and ongoing processes at Minarell Motorsthe”. There is to train the staff, the Region makes available 45 thousand euros, on an investment of 90 thousand. Battery-powered propulsion is chosen, but not only. Another 2.4 million (on an investment of 6.4) are destined for the production of new endothermic engines “ad high safety and reduced emissions“. In total they are estimated 61 new employees (24 graduates).

One million for the Reinova Battery Test

In the Motor Valley of Emilia-Romagna there is also great excitement on the theme of batteries, the heart of the electric car. A leading company is Reinova (video above), that we have defined as a little big Italian electric miracle (read here). In the Modena area, a Soliera to be precise, it is activating synergies and collaborations. The project presented by Rei Lab Srl and defined “new technologies and operating methodologies for one Intelligent Battery Test House”Got a contribution of 1.150 million, for an investment of € 2,781 million 30 new employees (26 graduates).

Resources also for robotics and artificial intelligence

The call also awarded robotics companies. As the BF Spa of Iolanda di Savoia (Ferrara) for the project “development of AgriTech products and services to maximize the efficiency and sustainability of agri-food chains“. Here a contribution from 2,898 millioni for a investment by 6,327 and 20 new employees, all graduates. There Unitec of Lugo (Ravenna) wants to create a research center with different applications, including one dedicated to robotics and artificial intelligence at the service of fruit harvesting in the field. Finally the Gaiotto Automation Spa of Piacenza: development of advanced programming techniques for industrial robots. Regional contribution: 883 thousand euros on a total investment of 2,212 million and 25 new employees (13 graduates).

– Do you want to be part of our community and always stay informed? Subscribe to the newsletter and YouTube channel of Vaielettrico.it—