Millonarios fell against América de Cali and lost streak without conceding three goals in a match | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

América de Cali achieved a truly unexpected triumph against Millonarios, dGiven the conditions in which he arrived, without a coach after the departure of Juan Carlos Osorio and committed to the table, against whom the former leader of the Betplay League.

But he won 3-2 by force of discipline and effectivenessbeyond the fact that at the end the advantage almost escaped him, which became 3-0.

The curiosity is that he did it with a brace from Carlos Sierra, who seems to have the measure of the ambassador team (he has scored five goals) and that, even in a bad sporting and administrative moment, the scarlet team broke a mark that the players boasted about. ambassadors and who spoke well of their defense.

Until the duel in the Paschal Warriorthose led by Alberto Gamero Silo had conceded 4 goals in 13 games, a mark that left them even in the highest standards of world leagues.

And it is that you have to go far back to find a night with as many blunders on the mark as those committed this Sunday, since 5 months have passed since the last time that a rival managed to score three goals against millionaires: It happened on November 7, in a duel against Deportes Tolima that also ended 3-2 and, curiously, they also lost 3-0 and were about to equalize towards the end.

This time the return was not synchronized as before and Álvaro Montero also failed, responsible for that mark that fell in Cali and that is now an anecdote.