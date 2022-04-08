Millonarios would have rejected offer from Botafogo of Brazil for Daniel Ruiz | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

millionaires he does not want to be distracted: with 29 points he is one away from certifying his classification to the next phase of the Betplay League, which will allow coach Alberto Gamero to start rotating the payroll, not only to rest the usual starters but also to find alternatives ahead of the title dispute.

It is true that the good performance of many of their chips put them in folders of different teams, but something very forceful is needed for the club to even agree to a conversation.

And among those players there is one who stands out as the ‘jewel in the crown’, not only because of the talent he has shown but because he is the ideal age to think about what everyone wants: a move to international football.

Is about Daniel Ruiz, the 20-year-old attacker who by dint of agility, control, punch and personality has earned a place among the undisputed Gamero. The normal thing is that other teams see him and that, according to versions, he has already caught the attention of Brazilian soccer, where they took note of his last presentation against Fluminense for the Copa Libertadores.

As reported on Antena 2, Millonarios received an offer of nearly 3 million dollars for the player, an offer that was immediately rejected as it was considered insufficient. In addition, the club’s idea is to wait for an offer from Europe not only for value but also for projection for the player who is at a key moment in his career.

It is worth mentioning that the blue club recently managed to sign a contract until 2024 on behalf of its jewel, after paying 350 thousand dollars to Fortaleza, the club that formed it and that maintained a percentage of 20 percent in a future negotiation.