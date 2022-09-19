Milly Alcock thought she was going to be fired from the series

The actress was scared to see all the displacement for the creation of this series, since she had only had participations in Australian television and, for her, all this was new.

“At first I was mortified because I had only done Australian TV and this is another level… Then I adapted, but the first three months I had the constant thought that I was going to be fired”said the young woman in an interview with the Nylon portal.

In the same interview, the actress revealed that the support she received from her fiction colleagues was very important to her, as this made her feel more secure as she was still young.

“It was a very supportive ensemble, especially the cast members. Older cast members who were established, like Rhys, Matt, Paddy, Fab and Eve Besteveryone saw that we were young and that this was brand new”, he added.

Milly Alcock commented that, to carry out his performance as Rhaenyra Targaryensshe saw the whole series of “Game of Thrones” and, in addition, read a fragment of the book “Fire &Blood”on which the fiction of “The House of the Dragon”.

The story of “House of Dragons” It is a prequel to a successful series. “Game of Thrones” and takes place about 200 years before the episodes we saw in fiction starring Kit Harington, Emilia Clarkeamong others.

Source link