Milly Carlucci, damn what a beating. The presenter takes the blow

Milly Carlucci challenges Belen Rodriguez. Who won the share and listen competition of the evening of November 13, 2021? Let’s find out together the data of the preferences of the Italian public

Yesterday, November 13, the fifth episode of the sixteenth season of the dancing show was broadcast on Rai Uno “Dancing with the Stars”, led by Milly Carlucci and Paolo Belli. The TV series was broadcast on Rai Due “SWAT”, season 4, episode 7 (“Under the ashes”). “Sapiens One planet”, scientific dissemination program conducted by Mario Tozzi, it was appreciated, as always, on Rai Tre.

The Mediaset networks, on the other hand, proposed the talent show on Canale 5 “Tu si que vales”, with judges Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammucari And Sabrina Ferilli. Leads Belen Rodriguez flanked by Martín Castrogiovanni And Alessio Sakara. On Italia 1 we were able to see a first-run episode of “The Simpsons” by title “King of burgers”. Rete Quattro broadcast a cult film, “Agent 007 – The spy who loved me” with Roger Moore as the most famous secret agent in the world.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Wanda Nara shows it to everyone. The perfect B-side does not forgive, high fans: “It’s too much, you kill us” – PHOTO

Milly Carlucci challenges Belen Rodriguez. Listen to TV on November 23, 2021: who won the share competition?

The winner of the evening of November 13, 2021 is “Tú sí que Vales” with Belen Rodriguez which involved 4,530,000 spectators equal to 27.4% share. The program has never dropped from the top step of the podium until now.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> “Close Instagram” Federica Nargi, only bra and nothing more: riot on Instagram – PHOTOS

In second place we find “Dancing with the Stars 16” which attracted 3,535,000 spectators in front of the screens equal to 21.2% of share. Excellent result but once again fails to get the first place.

Let’s find out the other data:

Rai Due: “SWAT”– 993,000 spectators (4.6% share).

Network Four: “Agent 007 – The spy who loved me” – 477,000 spectators with 2.5% share.

Italy 1: “The Simpsons”- 550,000 spectators (2.7% share).

Rai3: “Sapiens One planet” – 1,025,000 spectators with 5.4% share.

La7: “Versailles” – 307,000 spectators with a 1.7% share.

Nine: “The Near Evil – The Murder of Chicca Loffredo” – 272,000 spectators, 1.3% share.

TV8: “Tests of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Sao Paulo” – 632,000 spectators with 3% share.

Tonight we will see a new episode of the fourth edition of the broadcast on Canale 5 “All Together Now”, leads Michelle Hunziker. The fiction will be broadcast on Rai Uno “Hearts – Suzanne “. Back “What’s the weather like” on Rai Tre with Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto. On Italia 1 the film “Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows” with Robert Downey Jr And Jude Law.