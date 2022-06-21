Milly Quezada premieres “Resistirá”, her new album

For the queen of meringue, Milly Quezadahis most recent album “will resist” is a fresh musical proposal in which it has the creative talent of the talented Chris Hierro, who was responsible for the production.

The album, which is now available on all digital platforms, comes from the hands of the company La Oreja Media Group.

“We recorded this album between the months of September and October of last year. It is a beautiful proposal that has called us to reinvent ourselves, taking into account the fact that, after being in the industry for at least ten years, the natural tendency is that one repeats oneself”, he reflected. Milly Quezada when being interviewed by Diario Libre.

What the award-winning artist has done is nothing more than taking risks, because the production has taken her out of her comfort zone.

He recalled that it is a creativity that he compared to what Henry Jiménez did.

“I took a chance with Henry Jiménez in the 90s, when I recorded ‘Entre tu cuerpo y el mío’ or ‘You know’. I didn’t know what was going to happen after the death of Rafael (Vázquez, her deceased husband), who was reluctant to include new elements in my career because he was afraid. But when you are established you have to take risks. From those songs and after what Jiménez did, my career was literally invigorated, ”said the artist.

After those changes, he has not thought twice about jumping into the void without a parachute. Later we have seen her doing work with the music producer Antonio González, and Vladimir Dotel. They brought fresh colors.

“Chris Hierro has done the same with me. He introduced pop elements, urban influences in “will resist”. I think that the six themes of my record production number 35 are unreleased themes”.

He assured that you have to let yourself go, but be careful not to lose the essence. “Because from the sublime to the ridiculous there is a very small line. At that point I think some artists are lost in that, of wanting to pursue other lines in terms of image and music. I can interpret a bachata, but shoemaker to your shoes. You have to impress over time without sacrificing your essence, ”she stressed.

The titles of this production are: “I want”, “Let it be repeated”, “Anesthetized heart”, “A disposable love”, “Wanted” and “will resist”.

“We have combined bachatas and merengues in this album. Both genres Intangible Heritage of Humanity declared by UNESCO. We are accentuating our musical identity and I hope that people will give us feedback”, he commented.

“will resist”, title of albumChris Iron wrote it. A merengue with which she vindicates her leadership as the queen of the genre.

Milly praised the talent of Chris Hierro for the results of his work and once again recognized his creative talent.

Concern

What he did make clear is his concern for the quality and equality that this segment has with those who do a good job.

“There are things that are seen on digital platforms that should not be seen, but it is a decision of the one who follows it. We live in a time when what is bad is good. The values ​​have been reversed, it is very difficult for me to look at what is happening. Some artists say that they are not an example to be followed, but I have to think as a mother, as a grandmother, but I trust that the good will transcend and the bad will fall of its own weight.

of celebration

Milly Quezada is celebrating this year the 45th anniversary of his artistic career.

The artist, who has been a cultural ambassador in the world of the Dominican Republic, celebrates the premiere of this work.

“When I look at my years in art, I see a very naive, clean time, but I also look at the dark nuances, because there is a bit of shadow and light in everything. However, compare it to this time never. At that time we had fewer radio stations, but our music was promoted. We arrived at an appropriate time with Milly Jocelyn and Los Vecinos in the diaspora in the United States. The stations were looking for talent, that at this time is very difficult to find, ”he commented.

He recognized that young talent has a great challenge to be able to start their projects, because in this time the large investments for the promotion of artists have disappeared.

Despite what he describes, he considered that new artists have digital platforms through which to make visible what they are working on.

“That’s where La Oreja Media Group comes in, for example, with Porfirio Pina at the helm. They manage content in favor of the artists”, he considered.

Another point against not only young talents, but experienced ones, is precisely the lack of programs that paid for their performances.

Milly Quezada He advanced that he has in the folder the celebration of his 45 years with a show, however he considered that he will not be able to do it this year.

“It is an illusion that I have and I hope to celebrate it with my people in the country, as well as in such important stages as the United States, Puerto Rico, Colombia and in other nations,” he explained.

Support for

Few radio stations promote Dominican music. Most of the programming is oriented to the diffusion of urban music, salsa or ballads.

“I use social networks and stations that play merengue. I made this album because I continue betting on our music, I hope that our country defends its music because otherwise it will not be respected”.

Dominican Voice

Milly is back on the reality show The Dominican Voice that is broadcast by Telesistema.

“That is an excellent platform for the generation that seeks to make themselves known in art,” he concluded.

Video clip of the song “will resist“