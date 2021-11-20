Milo Manara and the Hermann Hesse you don’t expect- Corriere.it

After Big Auction of New York, the Old Continent takes over the market scene. Three fairs dot the European panorama of the week. The historic Art Cologne (Cologne, 17-21 November), the new Arte in Nuvola (Rome, 18-21 November) and WopArt Fair (Lugano, 19-21 November) dedicated exclusively to works of art on paper, a reference point absolute for collectors of the genre.

In Ticino What will be staged on the banks of the Ceresio will not be the traditional trade fair we are used to. The capital of the Canton of Ticino gets a shine for a special edition, marked by three days of exhibitions, conferences and debates (Thursday 18: from 15 Vip Collectors by invitation only). The transformation of the post-pandemic art system is the center of meetings and debates. In addition to the galleries, a happening between enthusiasts and professionals in the sector in which to experience the return to presence to reflect on the new global socio-cultural scenarios and the historical-artistic developments that these imply. It is no coincidence that this new version of the fair, entrusted to the direction of curator Robert Phillips, has chosen Fluidit as the theme that binds to an ideal fil rouge all the initiatives hosted by the Pavilions of the Exhibition Center.

The concept of fluid – says Phillips – captures the essence of our time. Just as it is not possible to bathe twice in the same water in the same way the soul of art lives as if suspended in the life in between.

A real ode to paper, an emblem of the precariousness and resilience of our time. A medium that by its very nature democratic and accessible. As shown by the average values ​​estimated at the fair – from the legendary comics by Milo Manara (offered starting from 1,500 euros) to the compositions by Carla Accardi, from the hybrid languages ​​of Mr. StarCity to the informal researches of Livio Bernasconi, papers by Emilio Vedova and other masters historians of the twentieth century – with a range of very wide prices.

Herman Hesse: Blick nach Caslano

These days works on paper represent a real opportunity for quality investment. The exhibition that the fair dedicates to Hermann Hesse is proof of this. The German naturalized Swiss writer, Nobel laureate in 1946, was the author of delicate watercolors capable of crystallizing time. Views of lakes, hills, mountains exposed thanks to loans from the Hesse Foundation of Montagnola and unpublished works by private collectors. My little watercolors like poems or dreams bring back only a distant memory of reality and modify it according to personal feelings and needs, Hesse said of his creations.

Works that are worth even more than 30 thousand euros. it was so for his two top lot at auction: Tessin-Gebirge (31 thousand at Ketterer Kunst in 2014) and Montagnola (30 thousand at Koller in 2013). Last year, his works saw the average price rise by more than 30 percent. In summary, the market for works on paper seems to be the gate perfect for those who want to start investing and collecting works of art, as well as for cultured and refined enthusiasts who wish to enrich their collection, spending affordable amounts.

In Germany In the same days, in Cologne (in addition to the fair), Lempertz presents the auction of paintings, drawings and sculptures from the fourteenth to the nineteenth century (November 20). And it does so by looking at Italy and its history. From top lot of enchantment, the dramatic Ecce Homo by Andrea Solario (200 thousand-250 thousand euros). A masterpiece of the painter’s maturity who blends the teachings of Giovanni Bellini in Venice and the influences of Leonardo da Vinci in Milan. The unusual and pasty follow Allegory of the Hunt (estimate 30,000 -40,000) recently attributed by Marco Riccomini to the Guidobono brothers and two interesting canvases by Guercino. A catalog to browse.

