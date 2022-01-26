Milo Ventimiglia: age, girlfriend, wife, children, Alexis Bledel, movies and tv series, This Is Us, body, height, weight, first photo, Instagram

Milo Ventimiglia is an American actor, famous for his performances in successful television series, including the family drama This Is Us. Let’s get to know him better.

Who is Milo Ventimiglia?

Became famous for his performances in successful television series, Milo Ventimiglia he is a very good American actor. Over the years he has achieved great success with the public also for his being predisposed to maximum versatility. In search of always different characters, the artist in fact manages to pass naturally from dramatic roles to the superhero genre.

Age

Milo Ventimiglia he is 45 years old: was born in Anaheim, California on July 8, 1977, under the Cancer zodiac sign.

Real name

At the registry office, the American actor is registered with the full name Milo Anthony Ventimiglia.

Origins

Milo is the son of Peter and Carol Ventimiglia. His father is a veteran of the Vietnam War, of Sicilian descent, while his mother is of English and Scottish descent.

Fiancée

Since 2016 the actor is engaged to Kelly Egariancoordinator marketing in the fashion industry of Stella McCartney. Not belonging to the show business, Kelly doesn’t like to show herself in public, to the point that the couple’s first official appearance took place a year after the start of their relationship, at the night of theEmmys Award 2017.

Wife and children

The actor has never been married and has no children.

Alexis Bledel

Rory Gilmore, star of the hugely successful American television series A mother as a friend, where Ventimiglia played Jess Mariano, was the actor’s girlfriend. From fiction to reality, Alexis and Milo had a love affair that lasted four years, from 2002 to 2006.

Movie

Milo Ventimiglia has a splendid ten-year career with many films to his credit. Here are the titles of the films where the American actor is in the cast, starring alongside famous colleagues and important directors, including Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro and John Travolta:

TV series

Milo Ventimiglia has participated in many television series, starting his career on the small screen in 1995, with Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air. Since that moment he has collected incredible successes with the ruoi interpreted by him. Here are the titles:

This Is Us

It is a family drama told over three time frames, where Milo Ventimiglia plays the role of Jack Pearson, born on August 31, 1944, husband of Rebecca and father of Randall, Kate and Kevin. The TV series, which aired in 2016, has reached its sixth season and has been welcomed by considerable success with critics and audiences, both in America and in Italy.

Thanks to This Is UsVentimiglia was also able to try his hand at directing, covering the role for the fifth episode of the fourth season of the series.

Body, height and weight of Milo Ventimiglia

1 meter and 75 centimeters tall, weight about 78 kg, fair complexion, brown eyes and dark brown hair, Milo Ventimiglia cares a lot about his body, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and playing sports. The actor also follows a vegetarian diet.

