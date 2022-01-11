Milo Ventimiglia: Life and career of the American actor who just got the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia today received the star on the Walk of Fame: The culmination of a career that especially in recent years has made him appreciate the general public. As a tribute to the actor, we decided to retrace his career and successes. Born in 1977, Milo Ventimiglia appears on TV for the first time in the series Willy – the prince of Bel Air. However, success came in 2000 when he is chosen to play the role of Jess Mariano, in the series A mother as a friend. Jess’s character immediately conquers the audience and becomes one of their favorites. Some time later he is chosen as one of the protagonists of the series Heroes, until its conclusion in 2010. Over the years he has also starred in some films such as Rocky Balboa of 2006 and Pathology (2008). In November 2016 she reprises the role of Jess in the special episodes of A mum as a friend: Together again.

Milo Ventimiglia: private life and success with This is Us

Also in 2016 he is the protagonist, together with actress Mandy Moore, of the award-winning series This is us. An insight into an American family from the 80s to the present, in which Milo Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson, a family man. For this role the actor receives his first Emmy nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series. The series, which is currently in its sixth and final season, confirmed the actor’s great talent who captivated audiences with his intense portrayal of Jack Pearson. In 2019 she starred on the big screen in the film Through my eyes, with Amanda Seyfried.

Milo Ventimiglia has always been a particularly reserved actor and little is known about his private life. He stated that he is a vegetarian and has a great passion for photography, which he shares with his followers on his Instagram profile. Among his relationships, there was the one with co-star Alexis Bledel, known on the set of A mother as a friend, with whom he was from 2003 to 2006 and the one with actress Hayden Panettiere from 2007 to 2009, also known on the set of the series Heroes. The actor received the star on Walk of Fame right next to that of his colleague Mandy Moore. We can not help but wish him that this is only the beginning of many other successes.