Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo receive the worst news facing the series with Boston Celtics for NBA Playoffs 2022

After securing his qualification for the semifinals of the Eastern Conference, the current champion was notified of a terrible news thinking about his next challenge.

without major inconvenience, milwaukee bucks qualified for the Eastern Conference semifinals in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffsafter leaving on the way chicago bulls; however, the team Giannis Antetokounmpo got the worst possible news.

During their first round games, the current champion of the competition had to deal with the absence of one of his figures, the forward Chris Middletonwho suffered a severe injury to the medial cruciate ligament in his left knee and forced him to miss the last three games.

The hopes in the Bucks were placed on their key player being able to have a quick recovery, in order to be available in the continuity of the NBA Playoffs 2022, when they face Boston Celtics; However, moments ago they received some terrible news.

The worst news for Giannis and the Bucks ahead of the series with the Celtics



the insider Shams Charaniaof the The Athleticconfirmed on his Twitter account that Middleton’s injury turned into a grade 2 sprainso finally will not be available for the entire East semi-final seriesand everything can be even worse.

The reporter added in his report that due to the recovery time that an injury of this type has, their presence in an eventual Conference Final is at risk, in case the Bucks get past the Celtics. Giannis and company will have to manage without his squire.