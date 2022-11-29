Mina El Hammani, ready to take on the world

There is no stopping Mina El Hammani. After achieving fame with the series Elite , in which she played Nadia, has already made a name for herself on the Spanish art scene. about to release tomorrow is today along with Carmen Machi and Javier Gutiérrez, he also stars in one of the episodes of the second season of the Spanish horror classic Stories not to sleep while he continues on tour with the play Oedipusin which she plays Jocasta.

And as a good passionate about her work, she takes advantage of every opportunity that arises to tell a good story. That is why she has gotten behind a microphone to give the voice to the character of Death in the third installment of the comic. The Sandman for Amazon’s Audible, which features Carlos Bardem as narrator. “It has been one of the best experiences I have had throughout my career. I have enjoyed a lot, ”he explains in a telephone conversation.

Mina has voiced the character of Death in the third installment of the comic ‘The Sandman’ for Amazon’s Audible. Carlos Bardem is the narrator PETER WALTER

He is on tour with the play ‘Oedipus’, premieres the film ‘Tomorrow is today’ and has just produced a short film with María Barranco

“My character, Death, is a teenage girl with a very honest philosophy. She has made me reflect on death. It is wonderful to live in the present, but I am very aware that tomorrow I will have to die,” says the actress. Born in Madrid, the youngest of three siblings of Moroccan parents, she has lived that experience up close. Her father passed away two years ago. “He always spoke to us about death from a calm and reassuring place,” she recalls.

Mina, who turns 29 on Tuesday, is now making the most of her moment. Series devourer – at the moment she declares herself a fan of The white lotus (HBO)–, confesses that her moment of relaxation is to be on the sofa with her cats watching a good series. “I have to make an effort not to watch all the episodes in one go,” she says. She has collaborated professionally in several: Prince , serve and protect , Medical Center , The one that is coming … Until it came Elite ; and with it her fame. “Suddenly, people recognized me on the street. There was a moment of analysis and therapy, that helped me a lot. It also helped me reflect on who I am and what I want to do in this industry that is neither nonsense, nor fame, nor anything like that”. The conclusion she came to is that she wants to develop good characters and tell good stories.

Mina El Hammani turns 29 on Tuesday PETER WALTER

For this reason, a little tired of the fact that the roles that she was offered had all to do with the cliché of a young Moroccan or Arab, she did her bit to change things. She “she could be working all year but always doing the same characters. There is a moment when I have to say no. I no longer have anything more to tell. This is the daily bread in Spain”. And a couple of years ago she threw the blanket over her head and created her own production company, Quiet productions, together with her partner Candela. “We are going to try to fix what doesn’t work in this industry: break stereotypes of age, race… and open up the range of characters”, she maintains.

At the moment, he has already directed a short, 30 seconds , and a couple of video clips. Now a project starring María Barranco and Elisa Matilla is about to see the light. “Women over 50 seem missing and should have interesting roles,” she claims.

For her, she already has a character in her head that she wants to interpret. “If they don’t see me in other roles, then I’ll have to do them myself,” he says

For her, she already has a character in her head that she wants to interpret. “If they don’t see me in other roles, then I’ll have to do them myself,” she says with a laugh. She is currently already working with a scriptwriter to shape that character, which she still does not want to reveal anything about. She confesses that shady characters fascinate her. “The joker Joaquin Phoenix freaks me out. That constant mental darkness…. Natalie Portman in v for Vendetta I love it too”.

On how he sees himself in the future, he admits that “I just want to keep working, developing ideas and having good people around me, like now.” Mina El Hammani has already chosen a path and is not looking back.

