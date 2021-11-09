“Minamata” arrives on Sky: Depp tries to redeem himself with the film investigation

Johnny Depp attempts to rehabilitate his acting reputation with Minamata, a film of denunciation he produced, as well as performed.

The project, since the film arrives not in theaters but directly in streaming, must have been affected by what has happened to the star in recent years. His, moreover, is one tarnished star, partly due to the age-old identification in the caricature pirate Jack Sparrow, partly due to the accusation of domestic abuse by his ex-wife.

“Minamata”, directed by Andrew Levitas, fits into the line of titles such as “Erin Brockovich” and “Bad Waters”, as it relates to a case of environmental pollution, but it manages to be something else too: the biopic of a famous figure in American photojournalism. The two souls come together because the film is based on a true story, that of the making of photoshoot who introduced the world to a dramatic story set in Japan.

In 1971 Eugene Smith (Depp), an American documentary photographer who has been working for LIFE magazine for years, finds himself adrift both in his profession and in the private sector: he is on the run with his children, broke and vice of the bottle. Contacted by a Japanese interpreter, Aileen (Minami), he is initially reluctant but then agrees to travel to Minamata, where the water has been contaminated for years by substances released from a local factory. The idea is to take photos that bring to international attention the effects of what is happening in the small coastal community: serious and irreversible diseases due to mercury poisoning. An epidemic that has gone down in history and is still present today, to the point that on a medical level there is the Minamata syndrome.

The film details the threats received by the photographer during the investigative work and the heroic efforts of the inhabitants of the area.

Depp is at ease in the role of a stubborn protagonist and, as has often been the case in his career, he uses makeup to complete what is a real one. physical metamorphosis. Having seen the film dubbed (badly), it is difficult to fully judge its performance.

Certainly his name works as a spotlight on something that deserves to be known not only as a historical fact, but for the continuation in the modern era of his dramatic range. The devastation and suffering captured in the reportage of which we observe the genesis in the film, in fact, have not yet found full justice.

“Minamata” is a work ofcivic and political engagement but also a reflection on the role of photography and its illuminating power, both in terms of information and artistic expression. Two souls of a medium of absolute charm to which the film honors, now with the love for the composition of the image, now proposing shots that have documented a bitter historical truth. Just think of the photo which is paid homage at the end of the shoot: “Tomoko’s bathroom”, One of the most important photographic portraits of the last century. An annihilating snapshot that has its strength in an eternal poem, the one that sees a mother taking care of the flesh of her flesh with dignity, love and harmony, despite the fact that the image is also mixed with suffering. The so-called modern piety, a photo on which to meditate while holding in the background a passage from the soundtrack of the film, signed by Sakamoto, “Minamata piano theme”. Such an excruciating photographic synthesis reminds us of what art is. The film, in this sense, attempts only the pale evocation of such a power.

