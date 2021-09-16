Minamata, Johnny Depp and the photographer who discovered the poison

HISTORY

In 1971 the great American photographer W. Eugene Smith he was the author of a historical reportage for the magazine Life. Invited by the young woman Aileen Mioko (destined to become his wife) a Minamata, the place in Japan that later gave its name to the famous disease, Eugene discovered that due to the spills of a chemical industry, the Chisso Corporation, a large part of the population was the victim of atrocious mercury poisoning, at the origin of severe physical deformities, disabilities and terrible suffering.

(Click here to read the controversy surrounding the film’s distribution)

THE COURAGE OF THE COMPLAINT

Great inspirer of the film is Johnny Depp, who stated: “I was extremely fascinated by the figure of Eugene Smith, by the photos he took and by what he lived and sacrificed in the name of a cause. He has done monumental work for Minamata and for the whole world. When I found out about the existence of this disease I was shocked: it is really hard to believe that something like this happened, that those responsible knew what was happening to the population, daily poisoned by mercury“. During the credits, images of the main environmental and humanitarian disasters of recent years scroll by, including dioxin poisoning in Seveso, Italy.

Loading... Advertisements

(Click here to read the broadcast date on Sky)

WE ARE WAITING FOR IT BECAUSE …

The reality shown to the world by the photos of the famous reporter reveals an endless nightmare, and even today Minimata’s disease continues to claim victims.