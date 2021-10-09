Minamata, the review | Nerd League

“Photography is a powerful medium of expression. Used appropriately it has a great power of improvement and knowledge; used incorrectly, it can ignite worrying fires. ” Let’s start like this the Minamata review, a small masterpiece, in which Johnny Depp shows off one of his most intense and “adult” performances. Minamata is a candid and sincere film with a story necessary to tell how communities can resist bullying corporations and how journalists who are dedicated to truthful news can help them.

The drama finds the photographer W. Eugene Smith in his waning years, drunk, depressed, almost unapproachable to work with and obviously ripe for Hollywood-style redemption. Seemingly by accident, he finds himself befriending Japanese-American Aileen (Minami Hinase) who warns him of an environmental atrocity in Japan that he could do something about if he chooses to wake up from his grumpy, self-indulgent boredom.

In the coastal city of Minamata on Japan’s southwestern coast, the Chisso company dumped mercury waste into the water, which poisons the fish and then the people who eat them, causing horrific disfigurement in men, women and children.

The gory and impulsive Smith then bursts into his publisher’s office (a direct, American-accented role for Bill Nighy) asking to be sent to cover the story and his exasperated boss is convinced. From there, Smith finds a community that treats him with respect and kindness, although some are suspicious of a cheeky foreigner who could simply make matters worse and alienate a powerful employer who could rebel against any deal.

Of course, the professional knows that photos of sick children, handled with care and tact, will make the biggest difference to his career but the purpose of his journey will not ultimately change. In fact, the photographer will go down in history for one particular photo, which parents with broken hearts were initially reluctant to concede: Tomoko Uemura in Her Bath, the Pietà style black and white photograph of a mother cradling her sick daughter in a traditional Japanese tub. Director Andrew Levitas gives us a context-free look at this challenging image at the beginning of the film and constructs its eventful composition as its thrilling ending.

Perhaps at first glance this premise may seem a little superficial, but the film emphasizes a type of journalism that is in the service of the people it portrays.

And remember a time when the environmental debate was about pollution and not about climate change, although that problem has by no means gone away. During the credits, Minamata concludes with a list of grotesque and often unpunished “spills” including Bhopal, Deepwater Horizon and others. Perhaps these are microcosmic crimes and our use of fossil fuels is the larger and more global problem. In any case, Minamata is a discreet reminder of what still needs to be done. The trailer posted on YouTube:

How much does a life cost?

We continue the Minamata review by saying that in this drama that portrays the real life of people who have lost everything to the horrors of industrial pollution in coastal Japan, Johnny Depp delivers a performance filled with grueling sadness. It is probably one of the best views in recent years. As photojournalist W. Eugene Smith, an alcoholic with a gray beard and blotchy face finally has a role on screen where he can express himself on another level.

Minamata is a compelling story of corporate wrongdoing and the journalists who revealed it to the world. In 1971, Smith, who had already had a historical career as a war reporter, joins forces with young Japanese correspondent Aileen to investigate a case of mercury poisoning, which became known as Minamata disease from the name of the city that had most impressed.

As a direct result of the Chisso Society’s dumping of toxic waste into the ocean, babies were born with severe birth defects and nearly 1,800 people died, leading to a campaign for accountability and compensation for the families of the victims.

Smith and Aileen have decided to capture the crisis in a film, assailed by mistrust and violence. Through a combination of heartbreaking scenes like the one where a wary Smith babysits a little girl with severe congenital mercury poisoning, awkwardly – and tenderly – letting her stroke his beard as he watches her.

The silence of the lack of justice

We are approaching the conclusion of the review of Minamata, this story would have scared any producer, even with its dramatic structure like “David and Goliath”: how to make a film in which you show deformed children? Eventually, the film was put together by several backers, and its non-mainstream backing may have helped keep it a certain artistic integrity.

Johnny Depp is at the center of the narrative but is surrounded by a strong supporting cast, including Hiroyuki Sanada who plays the activist leader and Minami who plays Aileen, who conveys a kind of silent power in her exchanges with the older man. Whatever you think of Johnny Depp this performance is full of grace and grit. Undoubtedly it refers to aspects of the character.

Gene Smith was a famous grumpy photographer even before Minamata. It had been blown up covering the Pacific War; his recovery, through a series of operations, lasted two years. He invented the photo essay after the war, and he quarreled with most of his editors and colleagues when they let him down, or he them.

In the late 1960s, he had left his wife and children to live in a New York loft, photographing the streets through the peepholes of darkened windows rather than going out. That’s where he lives, in a haze of alcohol, cynicism and painkillers, when a beautiful young Japanese translator named Aileen asks him to rejoin the human race: you have to come to Minamata, people need you. His editor of Life, played with weary exasperation by Bill Nighy, accepts the trip, thinking it might be Smith’s last.

It’s an unconventional version of the western: an elderly gunfighter (with cameras instead of guns) arrives in a city full of problems. Once in the fishing village, Smith realizes that no one wants to be photographed. Above all, they don’t want me to photograph their sick children.

Nighy’s character is trying to keep Life magazine afloat against new forms of media, especially television, which show the world in moving images and colors.

Eugene Smith’s brilliant shape, black and white and 35mm, was on the verge of extinction. Minamata becomes, in that light, not only his latest work, but one of the last great milestones in the world of photography.

The fact that the director, Andrew Levitas, has built an international career by blending sculpture and photography may explain his attraction to this story, and why it has shown multiple levels of depth. Levitas recognizes the power of a single photograph in structure. Minamata’s photographs are famous for a particular image, the heartbreaking portrait of a woman bathing her frail, bent-limbed daughter in a traditional Japanese bath. It is a portrait of great tenderness and love, but it is also the image of a photographer’s anger. The film becomes, at least under the surface, an explanation of the confidence that was required to make that image. And the betrayal of trust that required him to do it in the first place.

The film’s portrayal of capitalist exploitation still looks stark and shocking, particularly in light of the new IPCC report on climate change. His intention is to respectfully draw attention to an essential cause and as shown in the sequence of the credits, industrial pollution is still poisoning all corners of the world today and perhaps despite the means it is still talked about too little at advantage of manifestations with a superficial soul.

Minamata is available for mink on Sky And NOW.

We conclude our review of Minamata with the certainty that this story could not be told in a better way and that W. Eugene Smith could only be interpreted by Johnny Depp in such a sublime and graceful way.

Ryūichi Sakamoto soundtrack, is there more to add?

Johnny Depp at the highest level.

A perfectly blended cast. FAIL An in-depth study of Smith’s biography might have been interesting.



