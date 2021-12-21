Mind and brain, Sarteschi and a century of psychiatry in Italy





Pietro Paolo Sarteschi -.

C.entoone years ago, on 21 December 1920, Pietro Paolo Sarteschi was born in Pisa. Following in the footsteps of his father Umberto, a doctor of noble birth from Lunigiana (Massa Carrara) and director of the Volterra asylum, Pietro graduated in Medicine and Surgery with full marks when he was not yet twenty-three years old. It was July 2, 1943, in an Italy in full war conflict, the young graduate immediately put himself at the service of the wounded and sick alongside Giovanni Carossini, director of the Hospitals gathered in Volterra, who will praise his extraordinary skills and sense of self-denial to work.

In August 1945, returning to the University of Pisa, Sarteschi began attending the Clinic of Nervous and Mental Diseases, under the direction of two of the most illustrious masters of Italian neurology, Mario Gozzano and then Giuseppe Pintus. Here Sarteschi put to good use the knowledge and experimental methodologies acquired during the two years of his thesis under the guidance of Cataldo Cassano, the famous medical clinician of the time, and launched innovative research on diseases that were then very widespread – tertiary syphilis, the so-called ” human anger “(hydrophobia), chronic epidemic encephalitis – while dedicating himself to the clinic.

The passion for the study and understanding of the diseases of the mind, which he faced by combining the scientific rigor of his medical training and the objectivity of the surgical experience of the first years of graduation with the deepening of the patient’s subjective experience, brought him on 15 December 1962 to the appointment as Extraordinary Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pisa. Historical date: together with Milan, Pisa became the first Chair of Psychiatry. Psychiatry was officially born in Italy as a separate discipline, separate and distinct from Neurology, of which until then it had only been a mere appendage.

The advent of psychotropic drugs

In the 1960s, the advent of the first psychiatric drugs represented nothing less for psychiatry than Copernicus’ discoveries were for astronomy. The psychiatrist, until then forced to assist almost powerless to the natural unfolding of mental pathology, unable to do anything but contain the patient in the throes of acute insanity, with psychotropic drugs was finally able to actively intervene to help the patient, successfully modifying the course of the disease. From the first discoveries, the continuous progress of pharmacological research, with the development of drugs capable of acting even on the most difficult psychopathological phenomena – the so-called negative symptoms – has allowed recovery and social reintegration even for many patients with pathologies considered inexorably chronic and unstoppable, such as schizophrenic psychosis.

The impulse given to the psychopharmacological culture in Pisa allowed Pietro Sarteschi to be among the main promoters of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology, of which he was president and then honorary president for many years.

At the same time, Sarteschi was aware that the knowledge of psychopharmacology had implications that went well beyond the aspect of therapy. Evidence of the possibility of modulating mental activity using chemicals that acted on brain neurotransmitters strongly emphasized the anchoring of subjective experience in biology. Psychic life is not something that develops independently of the physiological processes of the brain, but is rather an expression of the high degree of complexity of the system. It became clear that, as Freud himself had stated half a century earlier, biology was a land of limitless possibilities for psychiatry.

The comparison with alternative psychiatry

The belief, never less, that psychiatry, even with its obvious peculiarities, should have the same dignity as the other medical disciplines, allowed Sarteschi to maintain firm the orientation of the Psychiatric Clinic of Pisa even during the long and turbulent years of ‘alternative psychiatry’. Despite the ideological criticisms that were leveled at him by various quarters, Sarteschi did not hesitate and managed to keep the cultural and operational unity of his School intact, allowing it to grow and develop those scientific and clinical paradigms that would later be consolidated in international psychiatry. .

In the mid-1980s, the advent of modern methods of in vivo investigation of the nervous system – such as positron emission tomography (PET) and, subsequently, magnetic resonance, of which Sarteschi was a pioneer and active advocate at his School – marked the birth of the era of the study of the neural correlates of mental activities in physiological conditions and in the presence of psychiatric pathologies. The results of the studies of morphological and functional exploration of the brain on the one hand and of behavioral genetics on the other would have come, step by step, to demolish the dichotomous contrast between biology and environment, between organic and functional, between psychopharmaceutical and psychotherapy, between intervention therapeutic and rehabilitation program, demonstrating how much it was deprived of any scientific basis and had to be overcome in the very interest of the patient’s care.

The Pisan school of Sarteschi

The great merit of Sarteschi was that of having given life to a lively and composite school, where each student was able to find an environment of continuous intellectual growth, full of stimuli and free of any ideological preclusion.. From psychopathology to diagnostics, from psychophysiology to clinical psychology, from neuroscience to clinical psychopharmacology, there is no area of ​​psychiatric knowledge that the Pisan School has not developed.

Although now on leave, in the early 2000s Sarteschi promoted the birth in Pisa of the first Degree Course in Clinical and Health Psychology based within a Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, unique in the national panorama for teachings given, such as molecular biology, behavioral genetics, psychophysiology, pharmacology and other ‘medical’ subjects, alongside the purely psychological disciplines.

In his long earthly life, which came to an end in March 2015, Sarteschi was not only a witness to the history of the various eras of modern psychiatry in our country, but was above all one of its main architects. For this reason his birthday cannot be just a private fact, as Mario Guazzelli, his pupil who died prematurely, wrote, on the occasion of the ninetieth birthday of our common Master.

The author is a psychiatrist and full professor at the IMT Alti Studi Lucca School