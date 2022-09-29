MindFit, the platform that is changing the concept of corporate wellness

Almost half of the employees in the world are in a situation of work stress, negatively impacting the productivity of companies and organizations, which translates into annual losses of more than a trillion US dollars, according to the World Health Organization.

Well-being in work environments not only increases productivity, but also influences the retention of talent, the reduction of sick leave, as well as the quality of customer service, creativity and leadership.

For this reason, MindFit was born, a comprehensive digital platform, both in web version and in mobile application, that offers solutions for mental well-being, personal, professional and leadership development, focused on companies, organizations and individuals.

MindFit helps create personal and professional change, working on mental health, promoting teamwork, social connections and a sense of belonging, and promoting real and measurable results. Ultimately, each individual is helped to be more engaged, more productive, and more resilient.

This platform has been founded by three Spanish entrepreneurs, Juan Carlos García-Cordero, Javier Cacho and Néstor Romero, with extensive experience in the technology, business, academic and research sectors, both in Europe, America and Asia. In the words of the CEO of MindFit, Juan Carlos García-Cordero: “We have managed, for the first time in Latin America and Spain, to democratize access to mental health in corporations. We cannot allow our region to suffer one of the biggest pandemics of work stress in the world.”

MindFit promotes personal and professional development, giving the unique opportunity to start a journey with the goal of achieving the best version of oneself.

But how does MindFit work, what makes it special? Once each employee is registered, a comprehensive personal evaluation is carried out, through scientifically validated questionnaires and tests supported by artificial intelligence, which will be the basis for deciding what the objectives are and the path chosen to achieve them. After the evaluation, the platform automatically generates a report where the needs and strengths of each employee are evaluated, with the aim of providing a personalized mental and emotional well-being plan. This personalized plan will give access to the contents of the “MindFit Digital Library”, as well as individual and group sessions of coaching or psychological therapy.

According to Javier Cacho, co-founder and CFO of MindFit, with extensive business experience in America and Asia: “We know that artificial intelligence is changing the world. Therefore, we wanted to take advantage of the great advances in machine learning so that, for example, each of the MindFit users receives personalized suggestions about the content to view or the coaches to choose for individual sessions. In addition, what is not measured does not exist, and for this reason, with Business Intelligence models, we provide relevant data for business decisions, through powerful dashboards within the platform”. Therefore, from the MindFit administration panel, a detailed analysis is provided on the use of the tool, as well as the evolution and impacts obtained in each of the individuals or companies that benefit from this powerful platform.

Through the MindFit platform, each user will be able to choose in a very simple and fast way the coaches and other professionals that best fit your goals. The coach will support and accompany you in the change of possible perspectives, as well as in the activation of resources and personal opportunities for growth and development. The platform will automatically recommend relevant articles, podcastvideos and other digital resources from the “Digital Library”, as well as certified courses on-line taking advantage of the benefits of microlearning in the company.

The methodology used by MindFit has been created and validated by experts and researchers from different business, technical and human disciplines, applying the results of the latest research in the fields of human behavior science and psychology.

According to Néstor Romero, co-founder of MindFit and with extensive academic and research experience at large universities in America and Europe: “Scientific knowledge in fields such as neuroscience, well-being and mental health, physical activity or nutrition, has multiplied in recent years. recent years, but not all that knowledge has permeated society. For this reason, from MindFit, we have selected the most relevant content, and always scientifically validated”.

In addition, thinking about the community, the platform has another service called “MindFit Rounds”, which offers a wide variety of webinarworkshops and virtual events related to physical and mental well-being.

It is also important to highlight the creation of the MindFit Institute, a collaborative center for education and international research, committed to raising awareness, understanding and improving human well-being and development. Its members include professionals, academics and researchers who collaborate in different R&D programs in multiple countries around the world, in areas such as leadership, happiness, motivation, stress, business productivity or neuroscience, among others.

According to Juan Carlos García-Cordero, CEO of MindFit: “We are convinced that personal transformation and emotional and mental well-being is an essential step to increase the efficiency and productivity of companies and organizations, as well as to improve the quality of life in general. Therefore, what moves us most to work every day on this project is to help improve the world.”



