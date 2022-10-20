Mindful eating: A behavioral approach to wellness

(Getty Images)

The world has changed. Yes, it is something that is obvious after a pandemic. Without a doubt, it has made us question ourselves in several aspects. From the way we work and relate to contemplating and valuing moments of leisure and inquiring about the way we feed ourselves and how we generate that food.

In this sense, consumers have reconsidered their habits and that is why those of us who work in the food industry provide a 360° plan that is sustainable and involves aspects of change for the well-being of people and the planet. In this way we highlight in our products the ingredients of plant origin, driven by the growing trend “plant-based” and we seek to reduce nutrients of interest to public health in our recipes, such as sodium, sugar, saturated fats and calories whenever possible, while preserving the delicious taste of our products. Likewise, we conduct global research on the functionality of new ingredients and collaborate with major sustainable goals based on caring for the planet.

The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of the role of food and drink when it comes to mental health. In our fast-paced and highly stressful lives, there is an opportunity to highlight the emotional benefits of taking a moment to enjoy a portion of an indulgent product that is conscientiously consumed, provides gratification and promotes proper registration and self-perception of the amount we eat.

75% of adults eat between one and two snacks per day

Currently the consumption of snacks It is a growing trend globally. The latest statistics show that, throughout the world, 75% of adults eat between one and two snacks per day. Therefore, it is important to investigate the Science behind Conscious Eating and how we can apply it at each mealtime, including our snacking moments.

At Mondelez, through an effective approach, we promote a technique inspired by movement Mindfulness so that people fully enjoy the moments when they choose to eat a snack. It’s about mindful eatingmindful eating), which invites us to be present in the moment, paying attention to what we do, with purpose and without prejudice. To do this, we highlight a series of recommendations when it comes to snacking:

1 – Check your appetite level before snacking: Beware of external and emotional cues that trigger snacking such as social circumstances, convenience, and time of day. Tune in to your snacking preferences right then and there.

two – Select the amount you chose to consume: Reduce distractions, such as your cell phone or the TV. Focus on the snacking experience and pay attention to each bite or sip.

3 – focus in the smells, flavors, textures, shapes and colors of food to enjoy the experience. Enjoy the experience slowly, and check to see if you are full and satisfied.

In November 2021 during the XXI Argentine Congress of Nutrition, Jean Christellerauthor of the bookThe Joy of Half a Cookie” (“The pleasure in half a biscuit”) spoke about the mindful eating and how to foster a good personal bond with food, making each bite conscious. Based on this, he left us the following steps to follow:

1 – decide before eating: ask ourselves why we eat and what we want to eat.

two – Portion the food or choose a food that already comes in an individual container and only after trying a bite of food with all our senses (taste, smell, sight, touch)

3- Describe how we are feeling: the enjoyment of the flavor and the satisfaction of that chosen consciously rule out the emotion of guilt and help the self-recording of the feeling of satiety.