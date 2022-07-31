Mindful eating: it works for Nicole Kidman to eat everything with a lot of awareness

At 55 years old, Nicole Kidman sports a figure that many women in their 30s and younger envy. The Australian actress has been favored by nature not to gain weight with everything she consumes, but what she has put on her side is the conscience to eat wisely without depriving herself of anything.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office July 31, 2022 11:40 a.m.

Given the appearance of diets and more diets in the food industry and the use of public figures to promote them, a counteroffer called mindful eating, which is that you can eat whatever you want as long as you do it with conscience. The actress Nicole Kidman She supports this trend.

Nicole Kidman supports eating everything, but with a lot of control.

The Australian actress does not deprive herself of consuming any food and recommends people not to do so. In return, Nicole Kidman bet on the moderate consumption of food and giving the body the nutrients it needs, without committing any excess or missing what is necessary.

“Actually I’m not strict with my diet. I eat almost anything, but everything in moderation,” says the Hollywood star, who firmly believes that the lifestyle she has chosen provides well-being, health and physical condition. very healthy.

Nicole Kidman You can eat anything from a seafood platter to a sizzle sausagea typical Australian dish, without any remorse, because he thinks that to eat you have to be attentive to the food you give your body, both in quality and quantity.

The healthy lifestyle he leads is rewarded by his well-groomed image.

The sizzle sausage It consists of a grilled white sausage on white bread, which for some could be a calorie bomb. But Nicole Kidman He doesn’t see it that way, since he doesn’t consume it on a daily basis and he doesn’t do it in large quantities either.