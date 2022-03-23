Mindfulness to improve our well-being

The Andalusian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ELA Andalusia), member of We are patientsorganize this Thursday, March 17the online workshop ‘Mindfulness to increase our well-being’, aimed at family and caregivers of patients with ALS.

As reported by ELA Andalucía, “the objective of this initiative is to contribute to improving the quality of life of the families and enhance positively the relationship with ourselves and with those around us.

The workshop will be held between the 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. through the Zoom platform and will be taught by Laura Merino, psychologist and expert in mindfulness who will answer the questions raised by the attendees.

The studies have shown that practicing half an hour a day of mindfulness relieves the symptoms of disorders such as anxiety wave depressionas well as that mindfulness, that is, full attention, with concentration on the present and absence of value judgments, could even have positive effects on pain perception.

Thus, the organizers recall, “the practice of mindfulness includes exercises of analysis physical and emotional that invite the healthy relaxation and improve our immune systemdecreases pain symptoms stress emotional and visits to health services.

For sign up in the workshop, totally gratuitousclick here.

For more information about the initiative, contact ELA Andalucía at the phone number 625 300 700 or in the direction of email press.elaandalucia@gmail.com.

– Today, 11 patient associations dedicated to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis are already members of We Are Patients. And yours?