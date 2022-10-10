Mindfulness: what is it and what is it for? | WELLNESS

The practice of mindfulness It seeks to make us aware of the sensations and emotions that can often go unnoticed. Find out more about this technique and what its benefits are in this note.

This helps us reconnect with ourselves to relieve stress. In addition, it helps us to pay attention to what is happening in the present moment, as well as to be in tune with our emotions. In general, it benefits us both mentally and physically.

What are the benefits?

Various studies have shown that mindfulness helps improve self-knowledge, as well as better management of interpersonal relationships. Bringing the mind to a state of calm, enhances our creativity. In addition, it improves our ability to concentrate and fights insomnia.

How to start practicing it? Here are some tips: