Mindhunter Star in Mission: Impossible: 8

The production of the second part of mission impossible 8just added a new cast member with one of the stars of Mindhunter

As reported by Deadline, Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has joined the cast of Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 2. He joins a cast led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Pom Klementieff.

The second installment of the eighth title in a spy franchise centers on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on a variety of missions around the world to avert a global disaster. Although the plot of the film that could be the last of the franchise has been kept secret until now. Christopher McQuarrie is known to have returned to direct from his own script. In the new movie, McCallany will play Secretary of Defense Bernstein.

Cruise and McQuarrie are producing for Paramount Pictures, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Chris Brock serving as executive producers. The release dates of both parts of death sentence have been delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Part One will premiere on July 14, 2023, and Part One on June 28, 2024.

You can watch the trailer for part 1 below

About Holt McCallany

McCallany is popularly known for his role as FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series, mindhunter, which examines the early days of criminal profiling. She stars opposite Courtney B. Vance in AMC’s legal drama, 61st Street, which has been renewed for a second season, and has also been seen on light outamong many other series.

The actor was most recently seen on the cinematic side in the movie Searchlight, The Alley of Lost Souls by Guillermo del Toro, alongside Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. She also appeared alongside Jason Statham in Wrath of Man by Guy Ritchie.