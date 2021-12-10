“Mine in the Champions League was not a nice gesture, I apologized”

RAIOLA: “30 MILLION COMMISSIONS FOR HAALAND? I DESERVE THEM, THEY CAN’T TREAT US AS CRIMINALS” Mino Raiola and super commissions for agents. The well-known prosecutor talked about it during the interview with Sport 1. If Haaland moves for 90 million euros you could receive a 30 million euros commission, is that right? Has been… Mino Raiola and super commissions for agents. The well-known prosecutor talked about it during the interview with Sport 1. If Haaland moves for 90 million euros you could receive a 30 million euros commission, is that right? Has been… JUVENTUS-MALMOE 1-0 – MOSES WRONGS TOO MUCH, ARTHUR AND RABIOT AMONG THE BEST. SINGLE INSUFFICIENT MORATA PERIN 6 – He stretches for a long part of the match, because he understands that no conclusions will come. And in fact the first in the Champions League runs like this, between the sidereal cold and the two simple interventions with which he gets his gloves dirty. DE WINTER 6 – Good … PERIN 6 – He stretches for a long part of the match, because he understands that no conclusions will come. And in fact the first in the Champions League runs like this, between the sidereal cold and the two simple interventions with which he gets his gloves dirty. DE WINTER 6 – Good … FOR MARESSA LOW DEGREE INJURY TO THE RIGHT THIGH FLEXORS Following the injury reported during the Juventus-Malmӧ match, Tommaso Maressa underwent an MRI, which revealed a low-grade injury to the flexors of his left thigh. The player will start now … Following the injury reported during the Juventus-Malmӧ match, Tommaso Maressa underwent an MRI, which revealed a low-grade injury to the flexors of his left thigh. The player will start now … LIVE TJ – TRAINING ENDED. TOMORROW AT 1:45 PM HE WILL SPEAK HAPPY 14:09 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus have finished the morning training in view of the match against Venice. Whoever played yesterday did some unloading work. Tomorrow at 13:45 Allegri will speak. 14:09 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus have finished the morning training in view of the match against Venice. Whoever played yesterday did some unloading work. Tomorrow at 13:45 Allegri will speak.