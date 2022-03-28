mine | The wellness coach

Daniela de Lucía is the most chosen coach by women in the networks. She is high performance coacha relatively new profession that seeks to provide the necessary tools to improve all areas of our lives, such as physical health, mental well-being, energy, productivity and business excellence.

Daniela is strategic coach certified in Robbins-Madanes Training and graduated in Public Relations, received at the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa with a Diploma of Honor.

He was born in Tandil, Argentina, on November 9, 1980. At 23, he began his professional career in an important multinational company. After 12 years he decided to leave everything behind, reinvent himself and build his new path to make his purpose a reality: to help people dare to let go of the “automatic” and choose to live a meaningful life.

It was then that he began to study coaching with the main references worldwide, such as Tony Robbins, Chloe Madanes and Fred Kofman, and at Yale University.

“Once you discover your value and give it to the world, success comes as a consequence,” says Daniela.

With more than 5,000 hours of professional practice, working with hundreds of people from different parts of the world in individual sessions, groups and seminars, he is a coach for CEOs, influencers and celebrities.

He collaborates with different graphic, television and radio media, conducting interviews and opinion columns and participating as a coach in international TV programs.

From your Instagram account @danieladlucia challenges its almost 130,000 followers to go for more in their lives with a unique and particular style, sharing content of value, personal expansion and lifestyle.

How it all started:

“I started studying coaching to discover my purpose. I worked as a communication manager in a multinational and I felt that my work was a burden every day. As much as I tried my best, it seemed that I was never happy doing what I did. Simply putting together slogans, communication and advertising strategies did not fill me. Not knowing what one loves, or what one has a special gift for, is an almost invisible weight that wears down our self-esteem and identity every day.“, he states on the website www.widulife.com.

“When I began to connect with my tastes, my conscious choices, and to make myself the protagonist of my decisions, I managed to discover a part of me that was more people-oriented, and not so much communication-oriented. In this rediscovery, I joined points from the past, behaviors that naturalized (or did not value me). Today I can say that I was ‘the coach’ long before I received my degree, and long before I realized“.”the coach” is the way she is known in the media.

Some of his concepts:

“Human beings are too smart to do things just for the sake of it. We must find, first, what we want to achieve and why we want to achieve it, and then design habits that allow us to build that path. As my mentor says Tony Robbins‘Success is not the result of an act, but of a habit’“, it states Daniela.

And he adds: “If we want to achieve an excellent result, the secret is to have an extraordinary performance. Extraordinary does not mean supernatural, but higher than average. Doing things better than average, standing out for doing more than average, to achieve superior performance. We must take care of our energy, focus and be willing to learn from our mistakes. It requires strength, perseverance and courage.”

And defines the three concepts: “Force to choose the most difficult path in the short term, but betting on well-being in the long term. The strength of being able to say no to today’s pleasure, knowing that it builds our tomorrow. Constancy to uphold that choice every day and build habits that bring us closer to where we want to be tomorrow and, finally, courage to look at our present with confidence, to know that we have everything to go for what we want, to look at the future with enthusiasm, overcoming fears of the unknown and the mistakes we may make along the way. To err is human, and learning from mistakes is the secret to success. As Eleanor Roosevelt says: ‘Courage is not the absence of fear, it is the triumph over it’”.

The influencer:

“Over the years, parallel to my growth as a coach, I have been building a community on Instagram, once again based on the delivery of value“, tells about his relationship with this social network.

“I write for all those people who cannot pay for a session or a course. My goal with the networks is to multiply the message to sow seeds that help those who need it in the medium term”affirms and adds: “If a person read one of my posts and from it was able to reflect, change or make a new decision in their life, for me it is a mission accomplished. The goal is not to be influencerthe goal is to help whoever is on the other side“, he concludes Danielafor whom “coaching is not something that is applied by moments, coaching is a lifestyle”.

Also have your book:

“Do you settle for little time and money; with a friendship that goes no further; with a job that you are not passionate about; with a partner without love? Why continue to live half? You’re up for more!”. The book of Daniela De Luciajustly titled you are for moreIt’s a challenge to get off autopilot and find the power to create the life we ​​deserve. “Today with this release my purpose remains the same as it was 5 years ago.

In this book I found the opportunity to continue sowing seeds to multiply the message and continue helping more and more people to make their dreams come true. You are for more. More love, more courage, more joy, more self-esteem, more money, more confidence. More of everything good in life. Find the power to create the life you deserve.” Daniela about his work.

