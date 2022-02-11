Minecraft, a new world to teach children about Internet safety

Minecraft: Education Edition, the “educational” version of Microsoft’s popular “construction game”, expands with a new immersive world designed to provide children, parents and educators with resources for help them understand online safety and to be responsible digital citizens. The Internet is in fact an integral part of our daily life, including that of the little ones, which is why it is essential to learn to surf and play online safely.

On the occasion of the nineteenth World Day for a Safer Internet, Microsoft has come up with CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmma brand new world for the Education edition of Minecraft where users, through fun challenges, will learn to recognize the most common threats on the Internet, create strategies to protect themselves and their information and will know where to go if they need help.