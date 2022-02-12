Minecraft, a video game to learn English available on the marketplace – Nerd4.life

Minecraft is an extremely popular game and the University of Cambridge, in collaboration with Microsoft, wanted to exploit this trait to create a useful experience for learn english: Adventures in English with Cambridge, available on marketplace for 830 Minecoins (around € 4.50)

Capable of surpassing the billion views on YouTube, Minecraft is thus transformed into one educational tool powerful and versatile, designed to help children and teenagers develop their knowledge of English and put them into practice in a way that has never been so fun.

“Following the success of the first version, available only for schools, language centers and Microsoft users, the team has decided to broaden the platform’s user base to reach an even wider audience,” reads the press release.

“As a testament to this success, Adventures in English with Cambridge at the end of last year won gold in the K12 category at the Reimagine Education Awards, the largest awards program for educational innovators from around the world.”

Adventures in English with Cambridge is suitable for any device (desktop, tablet and console) and is the first educational game available for purchase in the Minecraft Marketplace.

“With more and more players and families downloading educational maps in Minecraft to play, we are thrilled to bring this new high-level content dedicated to learning the English language to the large Minecraft community,” said Allison. Matthews, head of Minecraft Education.

“This world allows you to totally immerse yourself in the English language, beyond the classroom, all in a magical Minecraft library full of minigames and in the company of a magical helper. Players all over the world will love it.”

Adventures in English with Cambridge, one of the game’s scenarios

The Cambridge team that worked on the new Minecraft world is made up of the same experts who carry out the tests for the Cambridge English Qualifications, obtained each year by millions of people around the world.

“Adventures in English with Cambridge was built within the Minecraft world to help kids and teens learn English while having fun with a game they love,” commented Belinda Cerdá, Head of Digital Partnerships at Cambridge Assessment English.

“Kids exploring this new world will be able to practice their English while having fun and embarking on a learning adventure they will never forget.”

Adventures in English with Cambridge, one of the game’s puzzles

The game, dedicated to players of all ages who are following an English language learning path, is full of challenges and puzzles to help children and teenagers to practice and develop their language skills and creativity in a fun, interactive and immersive.

It pays particular attention to the development of students’ vocabulary and communication skills starting from a basic level, equivalent to or higher than level A1 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages ​​(CEFR), the international standard for describing and comparing language skills.

Adventures in English with Cambridge can be purchased on the Minecraft Marketplace at 830 Minecoins (about 4.50 euros) and is available on PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo switch, iOS phones and tablets, and android phones and tablets.