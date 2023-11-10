Minecraft and Mortal Kombat 2 will start very ready. They are two of the most sought after video game movies to be explored in movie theaters.

Hollywood wants to position itself in the market, and with it the development of various film adaptations of many successful video games.

November 9, 2023, 6:37 p.m. Updated on November 9, 2023 at 6:38 p.m.

The future of film adaptations of video games is hopeful. The outcome of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, as well as the series The Last of Us on HBO, stimulated the desire of movie studios and some big names in the world. gaming To launch new projects related to the great sagas and worlds of the Middle Ages, we will present the announcement of a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda. Before, however, we have two projects that continue a lot of search which will be implemented in the coming months.

Always taking into account the details handled by sources consulted by Deadline, both Minecraft and Mortal Kombat 2 will be filmed in early 2024. In fact, this is the last one that will begin production shortly before the casting call for actors, so technically we are talking about a tour of commerce that could be included advance to the final of this course I inform you about the producer. The film will have its attractions with Karl Urban in the role of Johny Cage. At the moment there are not many details about this series of a film released in 2021 with a certain HBO Max film, Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat, but its producers claim to have answered fans’ questions.

Minecraft with star Jason Momoa

As for Minecraft, this film inspired by the great commercial success of Mojang (owned by Microsoft) presents Jason Momoa as the big star of the department and will begin its journey in the first teams of the new year. Initially the planes will be able to taxi in the last month of August. Jared Hess directs and will be released on April 4, 2025. He has not provided a summary on the subject, but that day the film would have to have the story of a teenager who wants to save the world.





Deadline also reports that Superman: Legacy, as well as these video game adaptations, will hit the road next March.