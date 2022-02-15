Minecraft can now teach English: here is the project with the University of Cambridge

Who would have thought that a video game would be used to give excellent English lessons to his students? Well, it seems that an initiative on Minecraft has just that as its goal.

In Marketplace dedicated to Minecraft the first has been made available educational game never done for this particular title. He takes the name of “Adventures in English with Cambridge“, And with the collaboration ofCambridge Universityit just seems that Microsoft has achieved something different than usual.

L’targetas is easily imaginable, it should be to to help children and young people a to develop from the language skills in a fun, engaging and informative way. To do this, it was enough to involve the audience of young people on Minecraftgiving them the opportunity to exploit thegaming experience to deepen their knowledge. But how does the program to follow?

Minecraft and the study of English

Initially the projectborn simply of one first version available only for schools, language centers And users Microsoft didn’t have much room for expansion, but now the pool of people who can participate has definitely become bigger before.

The gameof course, it is dedicated to all people of any age who plan to follow a learning path of the English language. The program is rich from challenges And puzzle to help both children and teenagers a to practise And to develop language skills in a different way as we all understand it.

What makes it interesting is that it poses a particular attention to the vocabulary and the communication skills of students, starting from a basic level – like that A1 of the CEFR to give an example – up to one higher from learning.

To to play and learn on “Adventures in English with Cambridge” it is necessary to buy it on Minecraft Marketplace to 830 Minecoinsthe equivalent of 4.50 eurosand then try it directly on PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS And Android.

From what we have been able to understand it is not only a very famous title and that we certainly like it, but, as if that weren’t enough, the creators themselves offer theopportunity from participate in the project with little. We could be part of it with many devices different, therefore, the final choice always remains ours.