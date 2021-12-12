Minecraft celebrates the launch of Halo Infinite with 8 themed skins – Nerd4.life

The campaign of Halo Infinite has finally arrived on PC and Xbox consoles and to celebrate Mojang and 343 Industries have joined forces with 4J Studios to introduce 8 new Halo themed skins on Minecraft and not only.

The new skins have been added to the package “Master Chief Mash-up Pack“released last year and available for purchase for 990 Minecoins in the Minecraft Marketplace, which now includes 56 skins inspired by the Halo franchise thanks to this upgrade. Of course, those who have already purchased this content in the past will receive these additional items for free.

As mentioned at the beginning, the Master Chief Mash-up Pack upgrade includes 8 skins, inspired by Commander Laurette Agryna, War Chief Escharum, Jega ‘Rdomnai, Pelican Echo-216 pilot, Spartan samurai armor Yoroi and finally three Master Chief costumes.

In addition, there will be new items, such as hats and t-shirts, and Halo-themed emotes for the Minecraft Character Creator. You can see some of the new skins in the image gallery above.

Staying on the subject, a few weeks ago Mojang released the full-bodied Minecraft update Caves & Clff: Part 2 which includes lots of new features, including higher mountains and new biomes to explore.