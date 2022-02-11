Minecraft Dungeons is a smash hit (did you have doubts?)

Minecraft Dungeons was launched on the sly in 2020, but over time the spin-off of the series has been able to establish itself among the players. As revealed in fact in the last hours by Mojang, the title available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles has managed to cross an important milestone, which concerns the participation of players.

With an update to the official website, in fact, Mojang announced that Minecraft Dungeons has exceeded 15 million players. This is certainly a very memorable milestone for the development team, but considering how strong the franchise is and the ability of the developers to support the title, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Instead, the new event takes us by surprisealready available today, which celebrates this important record.

As reported on the blog, in fact, it is already available the new Festival of Frost. This is a timed event, which runs until February 22, 2022, and asks players to take on some challenges to get new cosmetics. Anyone who connects to the game servers, in addition, will receive the Iceologer Cape (or a special headgear) for free as a reward: a gesture of thanks from Mojang for being with them on this journey, which began in May 2020 and which seems to be just not wanting to come to an end.

⭐ WE’VE REACHED 15 MILLION PLAYERS ⭐ Celebrate this exciting milestone with a wintery event! Between Feb 8-22, join the Festival of Frost, featuring chilly challenges and freezing rewards! ❄️ https://t.co/q5I107Be3H pic.twitter.com/o48cOrOB1Z – Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) February 8, 2022

However, the debut of the new Minecraft Dungeons event does not only serve to celebrate the 15 million players. The arrival of the Festival of Frost in fact also coincides with the launch of a new patch, which solves various problems on the gameplay and equipment side. Also implemented a series of fixes that allow the correct resolution of some missions and much more. You can read the complete changelog by visiting this address. Keep following Tom’s Hardware for all the news and announcements in the pipeline from the world of video games.