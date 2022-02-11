Minecraft: end of an era, fixed one of the oldest bugs in the game

The extreme popularity that Minecraft has achieved shows no sign of waning, and even today, after more than ten years of activity, the Mojang sandbox continues to amaze and inspire its community with a whole series of content. The cubed title has never rested on its laurels, with the development team always working to offer its fans the best possible experience. It happens, however, that unpleasant situations such as bugs or glitches emerge from time to time, and sometimes such problems do arise resolved a little late.

Minecraft

Precisely in this regard, gThe Minecraft developers are paving the way for the addition of patch 1.18.2, which will include a number of fixes before finally moving on to The Wild Update. The interesting thing about this patch already available, is that among the different bugs that we will work on, a historical one will be solved, which was present in the popular sandbox for a long time now. ten years.

It is a graphic glitch that plagued i water blocksand this bug has been in the game since at least 2012, when it was first noticed within the Minecraft bug tracker. Simply put, the glitch occurs when pplace a block of water diagonally, creating an annoying graphic problem. It is something purely aesthetic that does not affect the gameplay in any way, but finally Mojang has decided to polish even this small but boring detail.

Also fixed this historical bug, Minecraft is even more brilliant than ever; a real immortal experience capable of enchanting old and new players even today in a world made up of infinite possibilities.