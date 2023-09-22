Minecraft error code obsidian possible solutions guide

Minecraft is continually updated to improve the player experience and game performance. These updates usually include bug fixes and new content. However, with the latter come more bugs and unknown errors. For example, some have no mention on the game’s official portals. The Obsidian error code is an example of one such bug that has disrupted the game.

Let’s understand what this error comprises and how players can fix it.

Possible solutions to the Minecraft obsidian error

What is the obsidian bug?

This new bug has left players searching for a solution as it is not mentioned on the official Minecraft portals. The error is usually displayed when connecting to the game’s multiplayer servers. It appears to restrict the player’s Microsoft account access to servers, realms, and marketplace.

The Minecraft message displayed is as follows:

“We couldn’t sign in to your Microsoft account. Access to Realms, Profiles, and your Marketplace items will be limited. Please try again later.”

Since this is not an official error code, it is speculated that it is a custom error code created by the server administrator.

How to fix the error code

Since there are no official solutions yet, players can try these general troubleshooting steps:

Keep the game updated. In the Minecraft installer, select the installations tab and check the latest version option to play the latest and most stable version of the game.

Using a VPN has helped many players overcome the obsidian bug.

Make sure you have a stable network connection and settings on your device.

It may also be helpful to reconfigure your game files and directory settings.

Try joining another server. If the problem stops persisting, the server you are trying to connect to may have problems. Contact the server operator and notify them.

Disable the firewall and antivirus. Occasionally, these can quarantine important files, which can create several problems.

Restart the server and check the server logs for errors.

Update your system drivers. Outdated drivers can sometimes cause connectivity issues.

Check your NAT configuration. NAT is network address translation, which affects the connection, especially in online games. If your NAT type is strict, contact your network provider to change it to open.

The Obsidian error code appears to be a connectivity issue that has left players baffled. Since there are no official troubleshooting methods available, this can be countered by trying the suggested methods.

Players who continually encounter this bug can constantly check the official websites www.help.minecraft.net and www.bugs.mojang.com for updates or fixes shared by the community or developers.