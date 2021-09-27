Minecraft: fan recreates … Emma Watson! Sensational, right?

Once again the creativity of Minecraft users has left its mark. The Mojang house game, as well as having had several iterations and being one of the leading titles in the world of video games is certainly able to give artistic freedom within the game. From the Colosseum to the Eiffel Tower, from films to TV series, there are many works created thanks to the materials present in the title.

Today we are not going to see an architectural work or a scenario inspired by a film or TV series but a real portrait. The portrait of Emma Watson, who everyone knows for playing the role of Hermione in the Harry Potter film saga. The painting was created by toestitoes, who published the result on Reddit through a short but interesting video. The video, among other things, reconstructs the entire development of creation: from the discussion on Discord, at the launch of this particular challenge.

To “paint” Emma Watson in Minecraft are services about 42,000 different materials. Between blocks of sand, orange, red and white carpets, oak planks and pebbles, the work behind this work is quite immense. The final result is very beautiful and leaves us, once again, amazed by the possibility of being able to practically achieve what you want within the Mojang game. Provided, of course, that you have a deep knowledge of the game and the materials, as well and gameplay mechanics.

I built Emma Watson in Minecraft from Minecraftbuilds

Works of this kind in Minecraft are obviously not a coincidence. As we mentioned above, in fact, the Mojang home title is able to offer incredible freedom to the player, practically making him feel free without pressure in general. So we just have to hope that in the near future also other talented players with an excellent artistic inclination launch into other ambitious projects to be able to admire additional digital works of art.