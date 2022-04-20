Minecraft: Jason Momoa (Aquaman) will be the star of the film

By Francois R.



The actor also seen in Game Of Thrones and Dunes landed the lead role in this film adaptation of the cult video game.

Jason Momoa sees life in pixels. Almost. The ex-Khal Drogo from the cult series Game Of Thrones will play the main role in themovie adaptation of video game from now on worship, Minecraft. ready to see Aquaman dig and build pixelated castles? The Hollywood Reporterrelayed by Colliderreveals that the American actor is in final negotiations to star in this adaptation in live-action. A project that is in the cards of the Warner Bros. for quite a while now.

For a few years now, adaptations of video games or blockbusters eyeing the video game universe have been making a strong comeback in dark rooms. pixelsin 2012, which resumed a delirium à la Pac man. But much more recently Detective Pikachu, Free Guy or both sonic have aroused the curiosity of the public, whether they are fans of video games or not. Minecraftadapted from the successful license of Mojang Studiocould be achieved by Jared Hess. the filmmaker is known so far for his films crazy and a bit confidential, Napoleon Dynamite and Super Nacho. A most surprising choice.

Jason Momoa is everywhere.

1m93, 106 kg, abundant beard, prominent musculature, devastating smile and mischievous little eyes… Jason Momoa carries around his massive build a package of projects expected to Hollywood. Jumbled up, we can cite: this adaptation of Minecrafta second episode ofAquamana little hello to Vin Diesel and his saga Fast & Furious. Not to mention the mysterious project of Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games), Slumberland. Add to that a short appearance in Dunes last year and a new series, Chief of War, to come, and the actor does not know where to turn. Good news for his fans.