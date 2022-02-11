Minecraft launcher is not currently available in your account. How to fix

You are recently experiencing the problem Minecraft launcher is not currently available in your account, and you do not know what are the causes of the problem and in any case you are not being able to solve it. In this in-depth study we will show you all the instructions to succeed in your intent.

Minecraft is an open world sandbox video game developed by Mojang Studios, originally created by Swedish programmer Markus Presson, aka Notch, using the Java programming language. But what causes the error we mentioned? In the next few lines we will provide you with everything you need.

So take a few minutes of free time: we are sure that, once you have finished reading the article, you will have a clearer picture of everything. But no more delay, let’s go!

Minecraft launcher is not currently available in your account

Let’s say right away that there are many possible factors that cause the error in question. The most common is the error with corrupted game files. Some users have reported that they have encountered it even after installing the latest Windows update. The most frequent causes of the Minecraft launcher is not currently available in your account They are the following:

Wrong activation key was used.

The email address associated with the Microsoft account has been changed.

A virus infection caused damage to system files.

Microsoft Store itself is problematic.

The app is corrupt or damaged.

Having said that, now we are rightly wondering how to solve this problem. The first answer we give you is quite intuitive: since the causes of the error are different, the corrections also vary. Therefore it is so important to identify the cause – you will save time finding the right solution. Below we show you all the corrections related to each specific cause. These are solutions tested by many users who play Minecraft every day.

The first fix is ​​to run the Microsoft Store Apps Troubleshooter. Being a Microsoft Store app, Minecraft can run into problems related to it (read also How to change version of Minecraft). The advice is to run the Microsoft Store Apps Troubleshooter before trying other solutions. So first – in the Windows search field – type “troubleshoot”.

Hit the “Enter” button, after which you should see a list of all troubleshooting tools. Here find “Windows Store apps”, then click on it and choose the option “Run the troubleshooter“. Finally, check the results once the scan is complete and apply the correction that you think is most correct.

The second solution is the one it plans to update your Windows OS. In case you are using an outdated version of Windows (for example, any one below 17134.0), it is impossible to play Minecraft. The reason is obvious: these older versions do not support the game. To fix this, you need to install any pending Windows updates.

To do this you have to right-click on the Start menu, then select “Settings”, go to the “Updates and security” section, then find the “Check for updates” option. At this point, all you have to do is wait for the update to load. Now restart your device and launch Minecraft.

Minecraft launcher not available

If the problem persists, you may want to try reset the Minecraft app option. In the Windows search app, enter% AppData% and hit “Enter”, then find the “Minecraft” folder. At this point click on it and find the file “options.txt“. Now click on the file by pressing Shift + Del keys simultaneously, then try restarting the game.

Finally, the last piece of advice we want to give you is to try reinstall the game. Because sometimes the problem could be Minecraft itself, and not your device.

You should now have an overview of the causes and solutions regarding Minecraft launcher is not currently available in your account. We just have to make an appointment for the next one, in the hope that our guide has been useful to you in practice. Here is an article that may be useful to you: How to see the hours of play in Minecraft