Minecraft is certainly not a title that needs too many presentations. It is a game appreciated by players of all ages and above all very popular, which in over 10 years has conquered millions of players all over the world thus becoming immortal and still dominating many of the gaming world rankings.

Why not use this popularity to teach something useful? This is what Microsoft also asked itself and therefore decided to find a way to teach English through the title! If you are curious to know more about the matter, keep reading and today’s news will certainly not leave you speechless!

Minecraft now lets you learn English!

Minecraft is a very famous game and has the enormous advantage of involving a group of players that includes all ages, from the youngest to the oldest, in its cubed world. So why not harness the potential of the video game for something educational?

With this idea in mind, the collaboration we are going to tell you about today was born, between Microsoft and the University of Cambridge! You got it right, it might seem strange but the big tech company has decided to collaborate with the well-known university to create a useful experience for educational purposes.

We are talking about Adventures in English with Cambridge, an adventure to learn English while having fun with Minecraft, available now on the marketplace for only 830 Minecoins, which in case you don’t know it is about 4 euros and 50!

The project was obviously accompanied by a press release which we leave you translated below in case you are interested:

“After the success of the first version, available only for schools, language centers and Microsoft users, the team decided to broaden the platform’s user base to reach an even wider audience.

As a testament to this success, Adventures in English with Cambridge at the end of last year won gold in the K12 category at the Reimagine Education Awards, the largest program of awards for educational innovators from around the world.

Given the increasing number of players and families who download educational maps in Minecraft to play, we are thrilled to offer the large Minecraft community this new high-level content dedicated to learning the English language. “says Allison Matthews, head of Minecraft Education.

“This world allows you to totally immerse yourself in the English language, passing the classroom, all in a magical Minecraft library full of minigames and in the company of a magical helper. Players all over the world will love it. “

Everything then continues with the comment of Belinda Cerdá, Head of Digital Partnerships at Cambridge Assessment English:

“Adventures in English with Cambridge was built within the Minecraft world to help kids and teens learn English while enjoying a game they love. Kids exploring this new world will thus be able to practice their English while having fun and embarking on a learning adventure they will never forget. “

In short, the project is more than valid and it was created by the experts who carry out the official tests for Cambridge English Qualifications every year. It is a game suitable for all ages precisely to help in the learning process of the English language, through fun and intriguing games, challenges and puzzles to stimulate interest and turn on the fun during the study.

Suitable for everyone, starts from the basic level A1 in order to involve anyone who interfaces with the language and also in terms of price the figure is contained precisely to encourage learning! We also want to let you know that it will be available on many platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android mobile devices!

In short, Minecraft is now also transformed into an educational tool and we certainly cannot ask for anything better!

While we await your reply, as always we give you an appointment at the next article!