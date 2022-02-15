Minecraft: the importance of online safety

The great success of Minecraft placed it as one of the most successful games we’ve ever seen, so it’s no surprise that various groups look to all the possibilities its cubic world offers.

This also includes the educational field, as the new initiative testifies Cybersafe: Home Sweet Hmma small adventure with which to sensitize children about the dangers of the Internet.

Minecraft: safety first

On the occasion of the Safe Internet Day (which is celebrated on February 8) we are presented with a preview of a small tour with which children can prevent and act against certain threats on the network. The journey takes an hour and reviews some of the key points in this field: digital identity, online security and privacy. All this through activities that aim to learn the phrase “Stop and Think, hm … before you click!” making particular reference to the sound of the villagers.

As you can see from the trailer of the initiative, the tour also covers some general recommendations such as the importance of a good password, how to detect a scam and everything related to online advertising. Unsurprisingly, the project also reminds us that adults are here to help, so children can turn to their parents or close figures when they deem it necessary.

Cybersafe: Home Sweet Hmm is now available for free to all users of Minecraft: Education Edition and in March it will reach all players through the Minecraft Marketplace in the Bedrock Edition. The cubic world created by Mojang it has given us great creative possibilities; we have seen it with the various recreations of some of the most important cities in the world or places of fantasy, certainly the creativity of the players will never cease to amaze us.

Keep up to date with our latest news.