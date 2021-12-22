Minecraft: user is about to accomplish an unprecedented (insane) feat

Thinking of Minecraft as a simple game is an understatement. The Mojag sandbox it is in fact much more and it can be understood by observing the various users’ businesses, such as the one we are telling you today. No, this time no works of art or absurd creations. We are talking about something very difficult to imagine and which required almost four years of work.

In fact, it is 2017 when the YouTube user Minthical decides to embark on a particular undertaking, that is to destroy the whole world of Minecraft. The version chosen is the PlayStation 4 and more precisely the Bedrock Edition. Obviously, the titanic dimensions of this adventure are immediately understood but today, four years at the beginning, everything is very close to completion: the Bedrock Massacre is in fact close to reaching 80%, with over 38 million blocks destroyed. until November 2021.

To find out what kind of business we are talking about, we need to take a look at the numbers. In Minecraft each world consists of approximately 47 million blocks. A gigantic number, which is accompanied by the blows of the ax to be inflicted in order to destroy them. To date, Minthical has already exceeded 5,000. However, everything is done in Survival mode, where there are many enemies ready to attack the player, as well as many other unexpected events. We can take a look at its progress simply by viewing the video a little further down.

Continuing at this rate, the user is expected to conclude his business around February 2022. His world of Minecraftin fact, at the moment it is destroyed for about 80%. Continuing at this rate, the world could be destroyed within the next year. The total number of years used in this crazy but interesting project would therefore rise to 5, obviously barring any kind of unforeseen event. We wish Minthical a big good luck and can’t wait to see this feat come to fruition!