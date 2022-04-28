Mineduc advances how the new covid-19 measures will be implemented in educational centers – Prensa Libre

The main measures implemented are based on the release of mask use in closed spaces and the elimination of capacity in establishments that were published by the health emergency.

the owner of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance , Francisco Coma announced on Wednesday, April 27, that they will implement new measures against coronavirus less restrictive, due to a drop in cases registered in the national territory.

Coma detailed that the mask must continue to be used in open and closed spaces in the municipalities that are on red alert; Meanwhile in those that are in orange or yellow alert, will only be used in closed spaces.

“The first measure that I must announce is the elimination of the limits established in terms of capacity in different spaces and activities, both in places open as in closed places. However, it is recommended maintain physical distancingthe use of alcohol gel and constant hand washing as a hygiene practice which we are used to it and that we should maintain”, said Coma.

The new measures will allow children and adolescents return to educational centersafter more than two years of having stayed under distance and hybrid modality.

This Thursday, April 28, the Minister of Education Claudia Ruiz advancement some of the measures that will be implemented in educational centers with the new ones guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Read more: Rafael Espada: “The decision must be made under medical parameters, not political convenience”

“In the centers public and private educational institutions, a mask will be used in classroomsthe same that has been used” he pointed out.

However, he advanced: “When the children are at fresh airwith his Physical Education teacher, there are some adaptations to the protocol, because in open spaces the bubble will be able to remove the mask to do their internships in these areas, in open spaces”.

Read more: Moderna recommends 28 days to place the second dose against covid in children; Guatemala established 56 days and still does not have vaccines

Ruiz added that they are working on adjusting protocols. “The corresponding ministerial agreement is about to come out, where you will have the specific guidelines. The most important thing is that the minister said that educational establishments are openwhat in closed spaces mask will be usedbut will not be mandatory in open spaces“, plot.

#GTCongress | After the change in the protocols, the Minister of Education, Claudia Ruiz explains: – During recess, students will be able to remove their mask using a bubble mechanism. – In schools with water problems, they will continue with distance classes. pic.twitter.com/pzaAqEhfWG — Henry Montenegro (@hmontenegro_GTV) April 28, 2022

The official was questioned about the problems that persist in some schoolsas the lack of waterwhere he assured that classes will continue to be remote to prevent infections of diseases.

Read more: Use of a mask: experts see risks due to relaxation of restrictions in Guatemala while the business sector considers it positive

He added that the parents can make the decision that their children continue under the hybrid modalityalthough he noted that students need to return to classrooms.