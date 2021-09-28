Miner Ethereum returns 22 million paid in erroneous fees

Source: Adobe / momius

The miner of the block that was carrying a huge amount of ethereum (ETH) paid incorrectly as transaction fees – decided to return (almost) all funds.

Etherscan shows the address, which currently contains around 20 ETH, that it sent to Bitfinex 7,385 ETH in one transaction, as well as 241 ETH in two other transactions, for a total of 7,626 ETH. For the current price of ETH, this equates to $ 22 million.

As reported yesterday, cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex paid USD 23.5 million (7,676.61 ETH) in transaction fees for a transfer of nearly USD 100,000 in tether (USDT) via the Ethereum network.

This would suggest that the miner has decided to hold 50 ETH (145,056 USD).

Non-custodial exchange DeversiFi, whose wallet was involved in the transaction, has already confirmed the information, adding that client funds on DeversiFi were not at risk.

Earlier today they tweeted to thank the miner, stating that a post mortem report will also be available soon.

The Chief Technology Officer of Bitfinex, Paolo Ardoino, also intervened, stating: “Congratulations to the miner for being proactive and fair. And thanks to Binance for helping to establish contact. The funds have been returned to the address of origin. “

Ardoino previously assured the community that “No user will be interested in what happened in any way”.

The crypto community is arguing about this miner returning the funds, if they would do the same, under what circumstances and how much they would decide to keep, if it happened to them.

