Miner rescue. How is the submarine drone of the Navy to search for them in the well of Coahuila

As part of the actions to rescue the 10 miners trapped in the “El Pinabete” coal pit in Sabinas, Coahuila, members of the Ministry of Marine will start work this Monday with a underwater dronewithout putting rescuers at risk.

According to what was specified in the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace this Monday, the underwater drone is equipped with a high-resolution camera and light to record up to 250 meters deep.

On sales pages they are offered for the “next level of professional underwater drones, for industrial applications,” such as scientific exploration, underwater photography, and search and rescue.

Some similar aquatic drones report that they have a 4,000-lumen LED light and a 4K stabilized camera for underwater videos, “excellent for all depths and in low light.”

The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) is “compact body”, can last up to

four hours on a charge and features a “video-shake” that improves the camera’s low-light performance and dynamic range.

The underwater drone package includes the remote control, charger, a leash and a coiler. It can be operated by one person.

They are offered approximately in 60 thousand pesos.

