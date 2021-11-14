Mineral researched for decades has finally been found

After decades of research, set in a diamond from an African mine, grains of davemaoite, a mineral that cannot exist under surface conditions but that could play a fundamental role in regulate heat in the deepest layers of the Earth. This is the first time that davemaoite comes identified in nature: Details of the discovery, led by Oliver Tschauner, a geochemist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, were published in the journal Science.

Mainly made up of calcium silicate, the davemaoite takes its name from Ho-kwang “Dave” Mao, a Chinese naturalized American geologist who has been involved in high pressure geochemistry and geophysics since the 1970s. The International Mineralogical Association approved the name davemaoite last year, but this is not a first: it is the second high-pressure mineral named after Mao. In 2018, Chinese researchers called maohokite a mineral found in the rocks of an impact crater.

Be that as it may, in this case, never has a name been more appropriate, because this mineral it can only exist at high pressures and temperatures like those found in the coat lower than Earth, which extends from 600 to 2,700 kilometers below the earth’s surface. Specifically, davemaoite is one of the three main minerals (5-7% of all material) of the lower mantle, and it is the only one that contains uranium and thorium.

Its particular physicochemical characteristics and its crystalline structure make this mineral able to eliminate the isotopes of these elements, which they are able to generate heat through decay radioactive. Therefore, according to the researchers, davemaoite could play a pivotal role not just in how heat travels through the deeper layers of the Earth, but also in the way it moves from the mantle towards the crust, for guide geological processes such as tectonics of the plates.

How is it possible that this mineral, stored hundreds of kilometers from the earth’s surface, reached the US team of researchers? In reality it all started from diamond greenish octahedral shape, found at least thirty years ago in Botswana, in the Orapa mine, the largest open pit diamond mine in the world. From there, the diamond was sold to George Rossman, a mineralogist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, and then ended up in the hands of Tschauner, who wanted to investigate the presence within it of any minerals belonging to layers deeper than Earth.

Scientists, in fact, have analyzed the diamond with techniques of X-ray diffraction, finding inclusions rich in calcium and silicon. On closer analysis, it emerged that the mineral included in Orapa’s diamond is made up of calcium silicate, and has a crystal structure which can only be so at temperatures and pressures that, on Earth, are between 660 and 900 kilometers deep. Although most diamonds, in fact, are formed between 120 and 250 kilometers underground, those of the so-called variety super deep they are born right in the lower mantle. Therefore, the answer to what could be the mineral trapped in the diamond was clear: it was the davemaoite, which has come down to us thanks to the conservation within the diamond. “It is the strength of the diamond that holds the inclusions under high pressure“, says Tschauner.

The structural and chemical analysis of the mineral also showed that it is capable of accommodate a wide variety of items including, in addition to uranium and thorium, potassium. The presence of potassium could also be there key to finding more diamonds that, like those of Orapa, contain traces of davemaoite: the next step of the researchers, therefore, will probably be to look for other super deep diamonds in geological areas rich in potassium.