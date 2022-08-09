Mineros de Cerro Maimón: A few meters away for a sip of fresh air and light

The Dominican Mining Corporation (Cormidom) reported yesterday that it has activated the transfer protocol from the tunnel to the mainland of the miners Gregory Alexander Mendez and Carlos Yepez, who they were trapped nine days ago, after a landslide at the Cerro Maimón mine, located in Monseñor Nouel.

The president of Cormidom, Paul Marinko, reported that they had dug 60.2 meters of the 74, subtracting 13.8 meters to reach the point where the two workers are trapped.

Méndez and Yépez are trapped underground from Sunday July 31.

According to Marinko, both miners are in “perfect health” and in “good spirits” and are collaborating with the operation from the inside. They have a laser beam equipment to send a signal to rescuers from wherever they are.

He also indicated that both Gregory and Carlos are expected to be on solid ground in the next few hours. He also stressed that these parameters will not be affected by the rainy weather that affects the area.

He also explained that more than 70 experts participate in the rescue actions, composed of nutritionists, geologists, with high experience in geotechnics and rock slides; in addition to the company’s technical team, to rescue the two workers who are trapped in a gallery in the southern section of the mining concession.

This has led the company, from the outset, to decide to stop the extraction operations of the mine and to focus all resources to achieve the safe rescue of Méndez and Yépez.

The miners have weeks of food, water, clothes, showers, entertainment, medicine, bed, and they have the necessary equipment for when they go to rescue.

They have a plan B

About the special backhoe that arrived in the country from Canada on Sunday, Marinko stated that it is in the process of assembly in case it is necessary, since they have this team as a “Plan B”.

“The machine is located in the surroundings of the mine, as an alternate form in case what we have planned with the traditional mining method not working”, explained the president of Cormidom.

Marinko spoke to the journalists, using Cormidom Vice President Elizabeth Mena as translator, together with the geologist Osiris de León, the Director of Mining, Rolando Muñoz and other personalities who are part of the rescue.

Mena indicated that Gregory and Carlos created a security camera to protect themselves when rescuers start excavations in the area where they are.

He explained that the same workers are working on his rescue, helping with geolocation, with technological equipment inside the mine. The gallery in which they are found is 95 meters long and 6 meters wide.

The Cormidom executive reported that mining activity has been suspended since the collapse information was released, which keeps Gregory and Carlos trapped.

When asked what is the daily cost of rescuing employees who have been trapped since July 31, Mena said that these resources have not been accounted for, because what matters to him is “getting them out alive, whatever it takes.” , he indicated.

In December a miner died

On December 7 of last year, a man identified as Jose Manuel Fernandez Martinez (Papo) while doing his usual work in the same Cerro Maimón mine.

Glide

The incident involved an ore slide due to unforeseen ground conditions at the specific point of the incident site.